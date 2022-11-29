Michigan State basketball was given an extra free throw on a 7-point play

During Michigan State basketball’s win over Portland on Sunday in the Phil Knight Invitational, a rather peculiar turn of events happened when the Spartans were able to score seven points on a single possession.

Here is what happened:

Mady Sissoko scores a basket

Mady Sissoko fouled on the play and there was also a flagrant foul

Sissoko was given three total free throws, one for a common foul and two for a flagrant

MSU gets the ball back and scores one more time

After the play and after the game itself, Portland Coach Shantay Legans was beside himself, losing his cool at the referees.

Now, it looks like he might have had a point as Portland Athletic director Scott Leykam posted on social media that he was told by JD Collins, who placed the officials for the tournament, was told that MSU should have only been given two free throws instead of three. Since the game ended up being won by only one point, it makes some sense why Legans was so upset.

Here was the play:

