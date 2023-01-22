Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana predictions & Picks for Jan, 22

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Michigan State Spartans will travel to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday in what is shaping up to be an important Big Ten matchup. The Spartans are fresh off a win in East Lansing over Rutgers to bring them up to second place in the conference standings, while the Hoosiers are riding a two-game winning streak that featured convincing victories over Wisconsin and Illinois.

With both teams riding high after massive midweek victories, our expert has come up with a best bet from our Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana predictions on Sunday, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

SPARTANS VS. HOOSIERS PREDICTION: Indiana -3.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Michigan State Basketball vs Indiana predictions for January 22nd

Michigan State clearly had the talent to compete with the best of the Big Ten, but the Spartans haven’t quite put it together all season long. However, things seem to be clicking of late, as Michigan State has won eight of its last 10 games, with both losses coming by a combined 10 points. Tom Izzo’s team is playing its best basketball of the season and will look to stay hot in Bloomington on Sunday.

On the other side, things weren’t looking too good for the preseason Big Ten favorites for most of the last month. Indiana got off to a slow start in conference play, losing three straight games to Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State, which put the Hoosiers near the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Facing an uphill climb, the Hoosiers’ defense finally stepped up in their dominant victories over Wisconsin and Illinois this week. This is an encouraging sign going forward in what should be a very competitive season in the Big Ten.

With so much to play for in regards to the Big Ten standings and a potential NCAA tournament berth, every game is very meaningful for both teams. Our expert likes the Hoosiers to maintain their winning ways on Sunday, so Let’s take a look at their Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana predictions.

Michigan State vs. Indiana basketball Picks featuring Hoosiers -3.5

While the Spartans are in the midst of their best stretch of basketball of the season, the metrics would still tell you that Indiana is the better team. The Hoosiers are currently sitting at 20th in KenPom and they rank inside the top 42 in both adjusted Offensive and adjusted defensive efficiency. This is a balanced team that can beat you in a variety of ways, and the Hoosiers were also given a big boost with the return of Xavier Johnson to the starting lineup.

Johnson provides this Indiana team with a dose of much needed defensive versatility and shot creation on offense, which will come in handy against a Michigan State defense that is 34th in defensive efficiency in KenPom. Indiana is also due for some positive regression, as the Hoosiers are 257th in KenPom’s luck metric. With the numbers clearly pointing in the direction of Indiana at home, it’s hard not to ride with the Hoosiers in a game that they desperately need to get back into the race for a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.

The Hoosiers -3.5 is the best bet in our Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana predictions for Sunday’s matchup, and you can use this link to join DraftKings to fade or follow our pick.

Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana odds for Sunday, 1/22 at DraftKings Sportsbook

The odds for our Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana predictions were released at DraftKings Sportsbook on Saturday, and it’s no surprise to see this game priced very competitively.

The Hoosiers are -3.5 favorites with -110 odds, so an $11 wager will win $10 if Indiana wins by four points or more. On the other side, the Spartans are slight underdogs at +3.5 on the point spread, so an $11 bet on Michigan State will profit $10 if they lose by no more than four points or win the game outright.

If you’re looking to take either team on the money line, the Hoosiers are -175 favorites, while the Spartans are +145 underdogs at DraftKings. Regardless of whether you follow or fade our expert’s Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana predictions, all you have to do is place a $5 bet at DraftKings after you sign up to win $200 today.

