Michigan State basketball the latest to reach out to 5-star SG Isaiah Elohim

Michigan State basketball is reportedly the latest program to show interest in five-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim of the 2024 class.

Tom Izzo has probably wrapped up his 2023 class, barring a crazy turn of events, but the Michigan State basketball Coach isn’t done recruiting.

The 2024 class is already on his mind and he’s aiming high.

According to reports, Michigan State is the latest school to express “serious interest” for five-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim from California.

2024 5⭐️ Isaiah Elohim told me Michigan St. and Mississippi St. are among the latest schools to express serious interest. Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan, Florida St., UCLA, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Kansas and Texas all in frequent contact. Will unofficially visit Arkansas in October. pic.twitter.com/qJqdaoYRvJ — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) September 12, 2022

Mississippi State is also showing interest lately and, according to the report, Michigan, Arkansas Baylor, Florida State, UCLA, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Texas are all in contact, but Izzo doesn’t usually target players that he doesn’t truly believe he can land.

Elohim has an elite list of potential suitors, but Izzo is right there in the mix.

Michigan State might be the latest to the party, but this might be a recruitment to monitor as Izzo just Landed one of his best recruiting classes of all time and he can pitch to Elohim that he could come in and lead that Talented group of guys to a national title the following year. Plus, the Spartans will have a need for wings.

The California-based prospect is ranked the No. 5 overall Recruit in the class and he’s the No. 3 shooting guard, per the 247Sports Composite. He has all the tools you’d want from an elite shooting guard and he has solid size at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds.

We’ll see if Izzo is able to reel him from the West Coast and to the Big Ten, but it’s not going to be easy to beat out teams like UCLA, Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Kansas, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Texas.