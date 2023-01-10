Michigan State basketball receives crystal ball for 4-star SG Kur Teng

Michigan State basketball has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country for 2023 and it looks like the 2024 cycle might kick off with a bang.

Tom Izzo has a handful of top targets in the 2024 cycle on his radar, but he might be closer to landing a certain four-star shooting guard from Massachusetts.

Kur Teng has been looking like a Spartan lean for a while.

And on Monday afternoon, the Spartans received a crystal ball for Teng with a confidence level of ‘5’ from Justin Thind.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that a commitment is on the horizon, it does show that he feels good about where Michigan State currently stands and if he were to make a decision today, it’d likely be the Spartans.

Michigan State basketball’s 2024 class could be elite

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Michigan State’s 2024 class has a chance to be every bit as special as the 2023 group.

If Teng kicks it off, that gives Michigan State the No. 36 overall prospect and eighth-best shooting guard in the nation, per the composite. And he’s only getting better so he could very well be a five-star prospect before it’s all said and done.

On top of Teng, Michigan State is looking good with guys like five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star point guard Jase Richardson, four-star power forward Aiden Sherrell, four-star small forward Tyler Betsey, four-star center Jesse McCulloch, four-star shooting guard Jonathan Powell, and five-star center Flory Bidunga.

If the Spartans can land a combination of 4-5 of those guys, Teng included, they’ll have one of the best classes in the country again and the best in the Big Ten.