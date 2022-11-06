Michigan State basketball looking to get a lift from Gabby Elliott

EAST LANSING − Gabby Elliott had already made her college decision.

And that choice was on display when she made the trip to the Breslin Center as part of a team-bonding experience with the rest of her Detroit Edison girls basketball teammates for Michigan State Madness back in 2019.

Elliott remembers being decked out in Clemson gear while taking in the season-opening tipoff event for the Spartan basketball programs.

And yet her connection with MSU Coach Suzy Merchant was as strong as ever when the two crossed paths at the event, even though she had already picked another program over the Spartans.

“I always think about when I came here for Midnight Madness and I was dripping out in Clemson gear,” Elliott said. “Suzy still talked to me. She still welcomed me with open arms because the relationship we built had nothing to do with what school I chose. That played a huge part in knowing who stayed true to me.

“It was huge.”

That is part of why Elliott — after playing a season-and-a-half at Clemson — decided to transfer and return home to become part of the MSU Women’s basketball program.

After deciding to leave Clemson last December, Elliott made her plans official in late March to join the Spartans. Playing alongside former high school teammate — sophomore point guard DeeDee Hagemann — played a big part in that decision. The duo shared plenty of success while helping Edison be the state’s premier girls basketball program.

But along with playing with Hagemann, the at-home feel Merchant has fostered in her program was vital.

“MSU — it brings a lot of home energy,” said Hagemann, who had been trying to get Elliott to come back. “Everyone around is like family. Even though she was in Clemson gear (that day) she was still family.

“I feel like that’s what Suzy and the coaching staff showed her. I feel like that’s what kind of made her decision a little easier.”

Elliott’s return home provides a major boost for the Spartans as they look to get back into the upper tier of the Big Ten and in the NCAA tournament. The 5-foot-10 junior guard is one of three transfers to join the program in the offseason along with Stephanie Visscher from Stephen F. Austin and Kamaria McDaniel from Baylor.

Each brings an element of experience and versatility that Merchant sees as beneficial for the Spartans as they look to improve after being plagued by injuries and finishing 15-15 last season.

Elliott was a contributor at Clemson, making the All-ACC freshman team following a debut season in which she was a double-digit scorer. She had started and averaged just under 10 points last season before entering the transfer portal.

Merchant sees Elliott as an option to help fill the scoring void left by the loss of Nia Clouden, who finished her career second in points at MSU, to the WNBA. She also envisions Elliott being a strong rebounder on the wing.

“(Gabby is) a state champion,” Merchant said. “She was Miss Basketball. She was Gatorade player of the year. She went on to Clemson and was an all-conference player and now she’s back home where she belongs.”

And now that she’s at home, Elliott hopes to do her part in helping MSU return to being Big Ten title contenders.

“I’m excited,” Elliott said. “I’ve been around so I’ve kind of felt like I’ve been home. Now I’m actually home and it’s about trying to bring everything back and back where it belongs. Michigan State has been at the top of the Big Ten before. There’s no reason we can’t do it now and I’m here to help do that along with my teammates.”

Contact Brian Calloway at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.