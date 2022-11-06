Michigan State basketball looking to get a lift from Gabby Elliott

EAST LANSING − Gabby Elliott had already made her college decision.

And that choice was on display when she made the trip to the Breslin Center as part of a team-bonding experience with the rest of her Detroit Edison girls basketball teammates for Michigan State Madness back in 2019.

Elliott remembers being decked out in Clemson gear while taking in the season-opening tipoff event for the Spartan basketball programs.

And yet her connection with MSU Coach Suzy Merchant was as strong as ever when the two crossed paths at the event, even though she had already picked another program over the Spartans.

“I always think about when I came here for Midnight Madness and I was dripping out in Clemson gear,” Elliott said. “Suzy still talked to me. She still welcomed me with open arms because the relationship we built had nothing to do with what school I chose. That played a huge part in knowing who stayed true to me.

“It was huge.”

That is part of why Elliott — after playing a season-and-a-half at Clemson — decided to transfer and return home to become part of the MSU Women’s basketball program.

After deciding to leave Clemson last December, Elliott made her plans official in late March to join the Spartans. Playing alongside former high school teammate — sophomore point guard DeeDee Hagemann — played a big part in that decision. The duo shared plenty of success while helping Edison be the state’s premier girls basketball program.

Detroit Edison guard Daija Tyson (1), center, is embraced by teammates guard Gabrielle Elliott (3), guard Damiya Hagemann (0) and forward Ariel Jenkins (4) as they celebrate the Pioneers' back-to-back-to-back Championship after defeating Freeland 77-58 at the MHSAA girls Division 2 final at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids, Saturday, March 23, 2019.

But along with playing with Hagemann, the at-home feel Merchant has fostered in her program was vital.

“MSU — it brings a lot of home energy,” said Hagemann, who had been trying to get Elliott to come back. “Everyone around is like family. Even though she was in Clemson gear (that day) she was still family.

“I feel like that’s what Suzy and the coaching staff showed her. I feel like that’s what kind of made her decision a little easier.”

