Michigan State basketball falls hard at Purdue: 3 quick takes

1. This was a classic Mackey Arena game, but MSU could have made it more interesting than it did

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – I’m not sure this Michigan State team would beat this Purdue team at Mackey Arena if they played 10 times on a Sunday afternoon.

It certainly wasn’t going to happen on this particular Sunday afternoon, which turned into a 77-61 loss for the Spartans. As difficult to beat as Purdue is, as hard as it is to win at Mackey, as subpar as MSU’s options are against Zach Edey — this was also one of those classic, frenzied, feel-good home wins for the Boilermakers. One of those games where David flippin’ Jenkins, a 28% 3-point shooter, has the Courage to take four of them, three of them going in, two of them hitting the rim, the backboard and rim again before falling through the net .

