Michigan State basketball falls 64-63 to Gonzaga: 3 quick takes

1. The Spartans opened some eyes against Gonzaga and they should have won the game

CORONADO, Calif. – That was almost everything Michigan State’s basketball team could want in an experience.

A once-in-a-lifetime setting, a nationally renowned opponent, to play like you belong, showing the college basketball world that you’ve got a Squad that’s serious. Everything other than the win. In a game the Spartans could have won. You might argue they should have won.

This will sting. Because they were the better team for a large chunk of Friday night’s game, done in by foul trouble and a cold-shooting second half (5-for-20) right down to a clunky final possession and a missed guarded 3-pointer by Jaden Akins just before the buzzer.

The Spartans, though, were entirely up for this — from their biggest question mark, center Mady Sissoko, through their presumed strength, their backcourt.

