Michigan State basketball fails to topple No. 1 Purdue on the road

Michigan State basketball walked into Mackey Arena on Sunday, a place MSU hasn’t won in since 2014, looking for revenge against No. 1 Purdue, but failed to topple the top team in the country.

The Spartans had some chances to make it interesting, but failed to capitalize as the Boilermakers’ star center Zach Edey exploded for 38 points and 12 rebounds as he adds to his ever-growing case for player of the year.

For the Spartans, AJ Hoggard led the way with 20 points and 6 assists. Jaden Akins also added 12 points, but it was a rough night for the rest of the lineup. Tyson Walker, who excelled in the last game against Purdue, was held to 9 points and wasn’t even able to get a three-point attempt off and Joey Hauser only made one basket on the night. Malik Hall, still working his way back into the lineup, contributed 8 points off the bench.

MSU will get some rest this week before playing Rutgers on the road on Saturday.

Story Originally appeared on Spartans Wire