Michigan State basketball Downs No. 23 Rutgers at home, 70-57

The Michigan State Spartans have broken out of a mini slump they found themselves inside, defeating the No. 23 ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Breslin Center, 70-57, on Thursday night.

MSU was led by freshman Jaxon Kohler, who contributed a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks on his way to a career night.

The game couldn’t have started any Worse for Michigan State, allowing Rutgers to jump out to a quick 14-5 lead to open the game. It wouldn’t take long for the Spartans to right the ship. A quick 7-0 run for MSU out of a timeout put the Spartans right back into the game.

Michigan State would go on to outscore the Scarlet Knights 31-16 over the remaining 15 minutes of the first half to take a 36-30 lead into the break.

The first twelve minutes of the second half were back and forth between the two teams, cumulating into a 52-47 MSU lead, that is when the Spartans were able to take full control of the contest.

A Jaden Akins three jumpstarted a big run by Michigan State, propelling the lead to 67-51. The Spartans would close out the game from there.

AJ Hoggard added 16 points to go along with Kohler’s double-double. Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker and Akins all scored in double figures as well, giving the Spartans five players with double digits in the scoring column.

Michigan State will be back in action on the road, Sunday when they travel to Assembly Hall for a date with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Basketball!

Photos: Michigan State vs Iowa Women’s basketball

Story Originally appeared on Spartans Wire