Michigan State basketball bullies Buffalo, 89-68: Game thread recap

Well. 20 Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Buffalo Bulls (6-6, 0-0 Mid-American Conference)

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM 760 (Spartans’ radio affiliate).

Line: Spartans by 15½.

• Box score

Game notes: Michigan State is looking for its third straight win after beating Penn State, Brown and Oakland over the past three weeks. Joey Hauser leads the team in points per game (14.1) and rebounds per game (7.1). They had 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting in the win Dec. 21 vs. Oakland. Buffalo lost to West Virginia and Tulane before blowing out SUNY-Canton. Curtis Jones leads the team at 14.8 points per game, in just 29.3 minutes, and 46.9% shooting from the field. Next up for the Spartans is Big Ten-foe Nebraska while the Bulls move to conference play and a Matchup with Ohio.

Live updates

