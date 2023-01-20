Michigan State basketball beats Rutgers, 70-56: 3 quick takes

1. That was a needed win for the Spartans — one that says they’ll be OK

EAST LANSING — This is one of those games that makes you think Michigan State will be just fine for however long Malik Hall is out.

And also a game that makes you wonder about some things. Mostly the center position — more on that in a bit.

More than anything, this was a win that MSU kind of needed to have — against a team competing at the top of the Big Ten, amid a brutal stretch of games, stopping a two-game losing streak before it became a thing. Thursday night’s 70-56 win over Rutgers was proof that the Spartans’ strong showing in a one-point loss to Purdue earlier in the week wasn’t just the result of a surge of home-court emotion.

This is a win that’ll travel to Selection Sunday. A win that keeps the Spartans interesting in the Big Ten standings (at 5-3). A win that shows they can find a way to win a game that wasn’t entirely a favorable matchup. Rutgers murdered MSU on the glass, with 18 Offensive rebounds resulting in 15 second-chance points.

What saved the Spartans was their defense, albeit against a Rutgers team that isn’t setting offensive records. The Scarlet Knights hit just 2 of 17 3s and 22 of 64 shots. Some of that credit belongs to MSU, whose guards had an especially disruptive game defensively, including nine steals — four each by Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins.

This MSU backcourt, along with Joey Hauser, gives the Spartans a chance every night. Even, it appears, without Hall. They took control Thursday, outscoring Rutgers 67-45 after a poor start. These Shaky starts might be trouble on the road. That’s a question for Sunday at Indiana. But that, Thursday night, was a strong showing by MSU’s Veterans (and one freshman) against a team capable of beating them.

“The way we answered tonight, it was crucial,” Hauser said. “Like this is a must-win game. Dropping to 4-4 in the Big Ten was really not an option for where we wanted to go. So this was a must-win.”

2. An epic freshman thoughts – the Rutgers edition

Some interesting things happened with the minutes at the center position for MSU on Thursday night — Jaxon Kohler got more of them than Mady Sissoko and some of Carson Cooper’s playing time came alongside Sissoko and Kohler. Heck, for 3 minutes and 16 seconds in the middle of the second half, all three freshmen, point guard Tre Holloman included, were on the court together for the first time this season.

Kohler didn’t even realize it, he said.

Kohler was MSU’s best center Thursday in what was a tough night for Sissoko. I didn’t like the matchup for the Spartans’ starting center to begin with — facing a bigger, more consistent version of himself in Clifford Omoruyi. You never want to play against yourself, version 2.0. But it was worse than expected. Sissoko and MSU got their butts kicked on the glass and, when Sissoko seemed to have the edge, he struggled holding onto the ball.

Kohler gave MSU a lift early, his first bucket, a reverse layup on a nice move along the baseline to begin to dig the Spartans out of an 11-3 deficit, which Kohler called “an adrenaline rush.” Kohler kept scoring, hitting 6 of 9 shots for 12 points, to go with 11 rebounds and two blocks, one at a key point in the second half. He wasn’t a Wizard defensively, but if you’re going to lose on that end, you’ve got to win somewhere. And Kohler was an Offensive weapon, cutting, shooting and in the post in a game it was needed. And MSU was plus-17 with him on the court and minus-1 with Sissoko on the floor.

Cooper also had some good minutes — playing nine of them, all as the second center. He got beat up on the glass, too, but didn’t look out of his element or frustrated. His Athletic ability and length and increasing acumen allows MSU to do things like play him in tandem with another big man in a Matchup that calls for it, especially with Malik Hall out. His development has been a storyline this month.

I thought Holloman had a solid game, too, starting with a driving layup late in the shot clock as MSU was working its way back from an early deficit. They didn’t take another shot and finished with three assists and one turnover in 14 minutes, allowing Tyson Walker to continue to play largely off the ball. Holloman’s role has been solidified and is an important one.

3. It’s go time for Pierre Brooks

This is a Pivotal moment in Pierre Brooks’ career at MSU. The Spartans need him. He’s got an opportunity. No offense to Jason Whitens, but if he’s in the game in place of Brooks — as he was for 1 minute and 41 seconds in the first half Thursday — that’s an issue. An issue for Brooks, who the coaching staff would prefer to be on the floor. And for MSU, which isn’t able to maximize its talent.

I like Brooks personally. I think he’s a self-aware dude, who wants to be great and can be really good. We’ve seen it — when he’s crashing the glass, hitting shots and in the right place defensively. It can be hard to find a shooting rhythm when minutes are scarce. But when he’s everything he can be in other ways, the minutes will be there.

The Spartans could have used more from him in this game because Rutgers is a bear on the Offensive glass and Brooks, when he’s determined, is a heckuva rebounder. They grabbed one in 13 minutes Thursday. He’s got more than that in him.

MSU could also use his Offensive game, which has more to it than being a spot-up shooter, as seen with his driving baseline floater at the end of the first half.

Tom Izzo was critical of Brooks leading into this game, essentially saying that he hasn’t kept himself in the tip-top shape he’d worked himself into last summer. Brooks has to get himself back there. He’s going to get more chances. This team needs him, even if he didn’t show Thursday. And Izzo essentially echoed this after Thursday night’s game.

“I think Pierre has got a chance to be a heck of a player,” Izzo said. “But Pierre’s got to do the things that it takes to be a heckuva player. I’m not seeing those things in practice. So I didn’t see them in a game. But what I was most upset with, I don’t care if he misses a shot, but when we’re guarding people and the shot goes up, and we’re standing there looking at the ball, we didn’t cut them out and it bounces right back (to them) … you’re gonna be held accountable in that. Missing a shot, no problem. But effort-related things, major problem. I need Pierre to be better. We need Pierre to be good. We’ve got to get Pierre more minutes. We’ll constantly have meetings and work on it. I haven’t given up on Pierre. I really think he’s got a lot to give.”

