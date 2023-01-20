Michigan State basketball beats Rutgers, 70-56: 3 quick takes

1. That was a needed win for the Spartans — one that says they’ll be OK

EAST LANSING — This is one of those games that makes you think Michigan State will be just fine for however long Malik Hall is out.

And also a game that makes you wonder about some things. Mostly the center position — more on that in a bit.

More than anything, this was a win that MSU kind of needed to have — against a team competing at the top of the Big Ten, amid a brutal stretch of games, stopping a two-game losing streak before it became a thing. Thursday night’s 70-56 win over Rutgers was proof that the Spartans’ strong showing in a one-point loss to Purdue earlier in the week wasn’t just the result of a surge of home-court emotion.

