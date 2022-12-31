Michigan State basketball beats Buffalo, 89-68: 3 quick takes

1. All in all, that wasn’t a bad first two months for MSU

EAST LANSING – If someone told you that Michigan State would finish the first two months of the season 9-4 overall, with its roster healthy heading into January and the teeth of its Big Ten schedule, you and Tom Izzo both probably would have gladly taken it.

“I think I would have,” Izzo said Friday night.

Well, that’s where things stand, with Malik Hall and Izzo saying that Hall’s left foot is fine after Hall left the game midway through the second half.

MSU finished its non-conference slate with an 89-68 win over an Athletic and long and flawed Buffalo team, full of transfers and former junior college stars. Not a bad final tune-up. And not a bad first two months for the Spartans, whose resume to this point doesn’t guarantee anything, but also isn’t anything they’ve got to overcome.

