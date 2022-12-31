Michigan State basketball beats Buffalo, 89-68: 3 quick takes

1. All in all, that wasn’t a bad first two months for MSU

EAST LANSING – If someone told you that Michigan State would finish the first two months of the season 9-4 overall, with its roster healthy heading into January and the teeth of its Big Ten schedule, you and Tom Izzo both probably would have gladly taken it.

“I think I would have,” Izzo said Friday night.

Well, that’s where things stand, with Malik Hall and Izzo saying that Hall’s left foot is fine after Hall left the game midway through the second half.

MSU finished its non-conference slate with an 89-68 win over an Athletic and long and flawed Buffalo team, full of transfers and former junior college stars. Not a bad final tune-up. And not a bad first two months for the Spartans, whose resume to this point doesn’t guarantee anything, but also isn’t anything they’ve got to overcome.

MSU has four wins over teams currently in Kenpom’s top 50 — Kentucky (13), Villanova (50), Oregon (45) and Penn State (41). The Spartans’ worst defeat is its loss to a slumping Notre Dame team (111). The losses to Gonzaga (11) and Alabama (9) on neutral courts aren’t going to hurt them. Even the home loss against Northwestern (51) doesn’t look like it’ll be all that bad.

Everything is still on the table for the Spartans (who themselves entered Friday night at No. 43 in Kenpom’s metrics-based rankings). At 1-1 in the Big Ten, they’re not playing catchup in the league standings. They’ve shown enough, when healthy, to believe they can contend. They’ve been exposed enough to know nothing is given. And, given the strength of the league, 10-10 in the Big Ten probably gets them into the NCAA tournament.

They should expect more than life on the bubble. We’ve seen enough for you to expect more than that for them. Given how rarely they’ve been completely healthy, though, I don’t think we really know yet what this team is capable of.

2. Malik Hall provides a noticeable spark in return

At some point soon, Malik Hall will be back in the starting lineup. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out of it, Tyson Walker or Jaden Akins. I’m guessing Walker, who will still be on the court closing games. That’s a storyline for the weeks ahead. Not a bad conundrum to have. Actual depth.

Hall’s return Friday night against Buffalo put the Spartans at full strength for the first time in six weeks. MSU went 5-3 without Hall, Akins or both. He was quickly a factor in a game that took both teams a while to see the ball go through the hoop. When Hall checked in, it was 9-9 with 12:27 until halftime. By the time he checked out four minutes later, it was 19-12 MSU, just after Hall’s 3-pointer in transition, his fifth point. He hit another triple during his second stint and finished the first half as the Spartans’ leading scorer with nine points, on 2-of-3 shooting and 3-of-4 free throws in nine minutes.

Hall’s outside shooting is obviously only part of his game. But it’s immediately a helpful addition for a team that doesn’t usually score a crazy amount of points and, over the last few weeks, had a number of open shot opportunities fall in the hands of Jason Whitens, who ate up some of Hall’s minutes in his absence.

In the second half, we saw more of Hall’s game, starting with a reverse layup to put the Spartans ahead 54-42, just after he checked in. A possession later, in the paint, rather than shoot, he threw a dart of a pass to Walker in the corner. He adds a ton — another Offensive weapon, a guy who sees the game, a guy whose presence makes guys around him better, whose defensive recognition and versatility allows the Spartans to defend differently.

The question with Hall is whether he’ll ever take that next step to become a consistent force and demanding leader. That, too, is a question for the weeks ahead. Getting him back to who he was before the foot injury comes first. Friday seemed like a good start.

“It wasn’t just that he made some shots, either,” Izzo said. “I mean, he communicated, threw some passes. He brings a calmness. But we’ve got to get him back where he’s getting after some people too.”

3. Freshman thoughts – the Buffalo edition

Heading into this season and through its early stages, the prevailing thought was that MSU’s two freshman big men were the most important first-year guys, that point guard Tre Holloman was sort of a bonus freshman — ready to contribute some, perhaps, but not all that needed.

MSU is lucky to have him. Lucky that he’s as ready as he is. We saw it Friday night when Tyson Walker found early foul trouble, giving Holloman extended minutes. Holloman played his best game yet. His most competitive game, with seven points, two assists and a steal in 17 minutes — 17 minutes without a turnover. He had most of that in nine first-half minutes, when MSU needed him on the floor.

They hit a 3 and all four free throws. He doesn’t let up defensively. He’s turned into a heck of an insurance policy in the backcourt — one that the Spartans are likely to have to cash in a few times throughout Big Ten play.

It’s clear that Izzo’s trust in Holloman is growing, helped by his 18-to-3 assist-to-turnover margin this season.

“They really guard,” Izzo said. “I mean, he gets after it. He’s a little scrawny right now. He’s got to put on 20 pounds, but he’s very athletic. … I’ve got really good students, I just need a little Tougher kid right now. Tre brings that.”

Jaxon Kohler looked like he was well on his way to a forgettable night Friday, partly spent in foul trouble. But the way he closed should leave a decent taste. He tipped in a missed free throw and made one fallaway shot in the post. If he starts scoring a little on the block — which is a big part of his Offensive game — he’ll help MSU in Big Ten play.

Carson Cooper showed some good signs, catching a couple passes Underneath the rim and finishing one alley-oop dunk. Cooper has a long way to go. But you can see his confidence growing. The fact that he’s starting with a nearly 7-foot frame and decent hands gives him a shot to be something down the road.

Contact Graham Couch at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.