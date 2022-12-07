Michigan State at Penn State: Live stream college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Michigan State (5-4) has lost its last two games and fell out of the Top 25 this week after Sunday’s loss at home to Northwestern in its Big Ten Conference opener. On Wednesday, the Spartans visit Penn State (6-2), which is playing its first conference game. The Nittany Lions haven’t played since Nov. 29. Tyson Walker is averaging 14.4 points per game for Michigan State while AJ Hoggard is putting up 11.6 points and 6.3 assists. Jalen Pickett puts up 16.1 points and 7.6 assists a contest and Seth Lundy is scoring 13.6 points per night. Tom Izzo is in his 28th year coaching the Spartans, with a 671-271 record and the national championship back in 2000. In his second season with the Nittany Lions, Micah Shrewsberry is 20-19.

How to Watch Michigan State at Penn State in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan State at Penn State men’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Michigan State led by as much as seven early against Northwestern, which came back to lead at the half and never trailed after the break. Hoggard’s layup with 46 seconds left got the Spartans’ deficit to one, but the Wildcats closed the game out at the foul line. Hoggard and Mady Sissoko scored 12 points each for MSU, with Hoggard adding eight assists.

In the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29 at Clemson, Penn State fell 101-94 in double overtime. Andrew Funk forced the first OT with a three-pointer with five seconds to go in regulation and the Tigers got a bucket to tie it up late in the first overtime. The Nittany Lions never led in the second extra session. Camryn Wynter had 265 points while Lundy and Pickett each scored 23.

The Spartans lead the all-time series with Penn State 42-10 and the teams traded Homecourt wins last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.