Michigan State at Penn State: Live stream college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Michigan State at Penn State: Live stream college basketball

Michigan State (5-4) has lost its last two games and fell out of the Top 25 this week after Sunday’s loss at home to Northwestern in its Big Ten Conference opener. On Wednesday, the Spartans visit Penn State (6-2), which is playing its first conference game. The Nittany Lions haven’t played since Nov. 29. Tyson Walker is averaging 14.4 points per game for Michigan State while AJ Hoggard is putting up 11.6 points and 6.3 assists. Jalen Pickett puts up 16.1 points and 7.6 assists a contest and Seth Lundy is scoring 13.6 points per night. Tom Izzo is in his 28th year coaching the Spartans, with a 671-271 record and the national championship back in 2000. In his second season with the Nittany Lions, Micah Shrewsberry is 20-19.

