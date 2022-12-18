Michigan State alum, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ​​leads largest comeback in NFL history

One of the most beloved Spartans of all-time put himself and his teammates in the National Football League record books on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​and the Minnesota Vikings trailed the Indianapolis Colts, 33-0, at Halftime of their Week 15 game today. The Vikings then proceeded to outscore the Colts 36-3 in the second half, storming back to force overtime.

