Michigan State alum, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ​​leads largest comeback in NFL history

One of the most beloved Spartans of all-time put himself and his teammates in the National Football League record books on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​and the Minnesota Vikings trailed the Indianapolis Colts, 33-0, at Halftime of their Week 15 game today. The Vikings then proceeded to outscore the Colts 36-3 in the second half, storming back to force overtime.

Minnesota kicked a field goal in overtime to win the game, 39-36, in stunning fashion over Indianapolis.

Cousins ​​threw a ‘Pick-Six’ interception while struggling in the first half, but the former Spartan great overcame that adversity to finish with 460 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 34-of-54 pass attempts.

Somewhat ironically, the 2006 Michigan State Spartans — quarterbacked by Drew Stanton — hold the record for the largest comeback in NCAA Division IA history.

The Spartans trailed Big Ten foe Northwestern, 38-3, with 9:54 left in the third quarter of that game, before scoring 38 unanswered points to come back and stun the Wildcats.

Two years later, Michigan State signed Cousins, an overlooked three-star quarterback out of Holland Christian High School. Cousins ​​would go on to quarterback the Spartans to their first Big Ten Championship in 20 years in 2010, and would finish his career with a perfect 4-0 record against in-state rival Michigan.

Click here to watch Highlights of Cousins ​​and the Vikings’ 33-point comeback win over the Colts.