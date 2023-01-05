Michigan star WR enters college football transfer Portal

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony announced he will enter the college football transfer portal and leave the Michigan program ahead of the 2023 season.

Anthony played in 14 games this past season for the Wolverines, catching seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Last year as a freshman, Anthony had 12 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdown catches as Michigan won the Big Ten title and made the College Football Playoff.

