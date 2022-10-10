Michigan Prep Football Poll | AP News
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Belleville (5)
|(7-0)
|50
|2. Caledonia
|(7-0)
|44
|3. Rockford
|(7-0)
|39
|4. Macomb Dakota
|(7-0)
|37
|5. Rochester Adams
|(6-1)
|26
|6. West Bloomfield
|(6-1)
|23
|7. Lapeer
|(7-0)
|17
|8. Brighton
|(7-0)
|16
|9. Davison
|(6-1)
|10
|10. Saline
|(6-1)
|4
Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Dexter (4)
|(7-0)
|49
|2. Warren De La Salle (1)
|(6-1)
|46
|3. Livonia Franklin
|(7-0)
|37
|4. Mona Shores of Muskegon
|(6-1)
|36
|5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
|(7-0)
|32
|6. South Lyon
|(6-1)
|23
|7. Midland
|(6-1)
|17
|(road) East Lansing
|(6-1)
|17
|9. Birmingham Seaholm
|(7-0)
|9
|10. Battle Creek Central
|(6-1)
|5
Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Detroit King (5)
|(5-1)
|50
|2. Mason
|(7-0)
|44
|3. Muskegon
|(5-2)
|36
|4. River Rouge
|(5-1)
|33
|5. Mount Pleasant
|(6-1)
|31
|6. St. Joseph
|(6-1)
|26
|7. Walled Lake Western
|(6-1)
|21
|8. Zeeland West
|(6-1)
|19
|9. Grosse Pointe North
|(7-0)
|9
|10. Trenton
|(6-1)
|3
|(road) Cadillac
|(5-2)
|3
Others receiving votes: none.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4)
|(7-0)
|49
|2. Whitehall (1)
|(7-0)
|46
|3. Riverview
|(7-0)
|40
|4. Redford Union
|(7-0)
|35
|5. Freeland
|(6-1)
|30
|6. Edwardsburg
|(6-1)
|20
|7. Croswell-Lexington
|(6-1)
|17
|8. Goodrich
|(6-1)
|13
|8. Tecumseh
|(7-0)
|13
|10. Fruitport
|(5-2)
|4
Others receiving votes: Chelsea 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian 2. North Branch 2. Charlotte 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3)
|(6-1)
|48
|2. Frankenmuth (2)
|(7-0)
|47
|3. Detroit Country Day
|(5-1)
|40
|4. Gladwin
|(7-0)
|33
|5. Corunna
|(6-1)
|28
|6. Portland
|(6-1)
|26
|7. Marine City
|(6-1)
|16
|8. Muskegon Oakridge
|(6-1)
|13
|9. Belding
|(6-1)
|8
|10. Olives
|(6-1)
|5
Others receiving votes: Armada 3. Berrien Springs 3. Kingsley 3. Flint Hamady 2.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Clinton (4)
|(7-0)
|49
|2. Standish-Sterling
|(7-0)
|42
|3. Negaunee
|(7-0)
|40
|4. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1)
|(6-1)
|32
|5. Durand
|(7-0)
|28
|6. Boyne City
|(7-0)
|23
|7. Millington
|(6-1)
|15
|(road) Warren Michigan Collegiate
|(6-1)
|15
|9. Constantine
|(6-1)
|9
|(road) Madison Heights Bishop Foley
|(7-0)
|9
Others receiving votes: Ecorse 5. Reed City 5. Almont 2. Buchanan 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Traverse City St. Francis (4)
|(7-0)
|40
|2. Hudson
|(7-0)
|36
|3. Detroit Central
|(7-0)
|32
|4. Ithaca
|(6-1)
|25
|5. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker
|(7-0)
|23
|6. Napoleon
|(7-0)
|20
|7. North Muskegon
|(6-1)
|14
|8. Charlevoix
|(6-1)
|8
|9. New Lothrop
|(6-1)
|7
|(road) Jackson Lumen Christi
|(4-3)
|7
|(road) Lawton
|(6-1)
|7
Others receiving votes: Union City 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4)
|(7-0)
|40
|2. Beal City
|(7-0)
|36
|3. Ubly
|(7-0)
|32
|4. Iron Mountain
|(6-1)
|28
|5. Evart
|(6-1)
|22
|6. Centreville
|(6-1)
|15
|7. Fowler
|(6-1)
|12
|8. Frankfort
|(6-1)
|10
|9. Reading
|(6-1)
|9
|(road) Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary
|(6-1)
|9
Others receiving votes: Harbor Beach 4. St. Ignace LaSalle 3.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4)
|(7-0)
|48
|2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
|(6-1)
|41
|(road) Merrill (1)
|(7-0)
|41
|4. Munising
|(7-0)
|33
|5. Martin
|(6-1)
|31
|6. Bridgman
|(7-0)
|26
|7. Rogers City
|(7-0)
|12
|8. Kingston
|(7-0)
|11
|9. Newberry
|(6-1)
|10
|10. Farwell
|(7-0)
|5
Others receiving votes: Brown City 4. Norway 4. Mesick 4. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 3. Lincoln-Alcona 2.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Powers North Central (4)
|(7-0)
|40
|2. Colon
|(7-0)
|36
|3. Mario
|(7-0)
|30
|4. Climax-Scotts
|(6-1)
|24
|5. Morrice
|(6-1)
|20
|6. Crystal Falls Forest Park
|(6-1)
|18
|7. Peck
|(6-1)
|15
|8. Pose
|(6-1)
|14
|9. Au Gres-Sims
|(6-1)
|11
|10. I’m going
|(5-2)
|9
Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3.
.