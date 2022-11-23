Michigan-Ohio State, Notre Dame-USC holds playoff significance

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in college football, a rivalry week dripping with Spotlight games that hold playoff implications in several conferences. Anything can happen when hated teams meet and seasons can be squashed if execution lacks for the favorites. Ohio State hosts Michigan Saturday in a battle of unbeatens with the winner controlling their own destiny in the national title picture.

USC’s home Showdown with Notre Dame is another nationally-ranked Showdown that has must-win written all over it for the Trojans. And at Clemson, the Tigers are hoping to avoid becoming the second straight team that South Carolina has knocked out of the playoff race.

Season results: Brad Crawford (80-32 straight; 65-43-4 against the spread); Chris Hummer (74-38 straight; 63-45-4 ATS). Matching 4-5-1 weeks for both of us against the spread is the first losing week as a two-some in two months this season, so it was bound to happen sooner or later. Neither of us saw South Carolina’s win over Tennessee coming, but we did nail Kentucky keeping it close against top-ranked Georgia. We appreciate everyone for following along this season and wish you and your family a happy holiday season.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Onto Picks for rivalry week’s biggest games, beginning with Thursday’s Egg Bowl in Oxford, Mississippi.