Michigan, MSU byes have Swift feel

We were thhhhiiiissss close to taking a bye this week — or an “idle week,” if you’re a stickler for the language.

After all, if it’s good enough for Michigan football, Michigan State football and Iowa’s offense — all of which scored the same number of touchdowns (zero) on Saturday — why shouldn’t it be good enough for the Big Ten football Misery Index?

And yet, here we are.

To be fair — though fairness rarely plays a role in any Misery in the Big Ten — there was at least one touchdown scored while the Hawkeyes were on offense: Starting quarterback Spencer Petras’ pass into the area nearly (but not quite) occupied by running back Leshon Williams was picked off by Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and returned 15 yards for a touchdown.

