Michigan Medicine’s ambitious goal to help community members in need – Michigan Medicine Headlines

Over the past few years, our organization has held food drives, winter clothing drives, school supply drives and more to help our Neighbors in need. And time and again, you have stepped up and raised the bar with your generosity and kindness, caring, teamwork and sense of inclusion.

This week, the organization is announcing an ambitious goal to continue building bridges and connecting communities.

Michigan Medicine is aiming to provide the equivalent of one million meals to Neighbors in need via Food Gatherers to address ongoing food security challenges across Washtenaw County.

That’s right, one million.

Tony Denton, senior vice president and chief operating officer of UM Health, said the goal is lofty, but attainable.

“We can make a significant impact on the Washtenaw County community, as so many still grapple with the multiple effects of COVID-19,” Denton said. “I’m extremely excited to see what we can achieve together.”

How we’ll reach our goal

Beginning this week, a new food drive will kick off. This drive will build off previous efforts, which have already gathered the equivalent of 313,000+ meals, almost a third of the way towards the goal.

Team members are encouraged to make a donation of any size to help Neighbors facing hunger and lack of good nutrition on a regular basis. Click here to make a donation.

While monetary donations are the preferred method of support — as it allows Food Gatherers to purchase items at wholesale costs — faculty, staff and learners can also drop non-perishable items and toiletries at Dock 90 of the North Campus Research Complex from now until Nov. 14. The monetary portion of the drive does not have an end date scheduled.

“We hope all of our team members consider giving in whatever way they feel comfortable,” Denton said. “As we near the holiday season, it will mean a lot to assist those who may need a helping hand.”

Please spread the word of this initiative to your colleagues, friends, neighbors and family members. And thank you in advance for your support!