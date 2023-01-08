Michigan LB Transfer Deuce Spurlock Commits to Florida Gators

Florida Secured the commitment of Michigan linebacker transfer Deuce Spurlock it’s Sunday afternoon.

A hybrid safety/outside linebacker for Madison (Ala.) Academy in high school, Gators head Coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff pursued Spurlock at their previous program, Louisiana, before he signed with Michigan in 2021

Standing at 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, the former Wolverine put on nearly 20 pounds in one year with Jim Harbaugh’s program to fit the mold of inside linebacker at the Big 10 level. The quick progression allowed Spurlock to see time sparingly as a freshman, compiling three total tackles in two appearances.

However, due to his general lack of playing time with Michigan in 2022, Spurlock redshirted the campaign and maintained four seasons of Eligibility to utilize at whichever school he viewed as his best fit after Entering the Portal on Jan. 2.

Napier entered the picture again, this time with UF, and was able to seal the deal on Spurlock’s second recruitment while he officially visited the program from Jan. 6-8.

Spurlock joins Ohio State transfer Teradja Mitchell and high school signee Jaden Robinson as new additions to Florida’s linebacker room, paired with returning contributors Derek Wingo, Shemar James and Jeremiah “Scooby” Williams to fill out a position that was viewed as a glaring need Entering the offseason.

He’s the — addition to Florida’s roster via transfer this offseason, following quarterback Graham Mertz (Wisconsin), defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson (Memphis) and Caleb Banks (Louisville) and Mitchell.

