Michigan LB Transfer Deuce Spurlock Commits to Florida Gators

Florida Secured the commitment of Michigan linebacker transfer Deuce Spurlock it’s Sunday afternoon.

A hybrid safety/outside linebacker for Madison (Ala.) Academy in high school, Gators head Coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff pursued Spurlock at their previous program, Louisiana, before he signed with Michigan in 2021

.

