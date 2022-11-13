Michigan holds steady in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Michigan is rolling, and holding steady in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Michigan (10-0, 7-0), fresh off a 34-3 trouncing of Nebraska, remained at No. 3 in this week’s rankings, released Sunday.

Well. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Well. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.

Well. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.

