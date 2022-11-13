Michigan holds steady in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Michigan is rolling, and holding steady in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Michigan (10-0, 7-0), fresh off a 34-3 trouncing of Nebraska, remained at No. 3 in this week’s rankings, released Sunday.

Well. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Well. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.

Well. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.

Home losses by Oregon (to Washington) and UCLA (to Arizona) Shook up the rest of the top 10. No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Southern California each moved up a spot.

The last time two top-10 Pac-12 teams lost at home during the same weekend was Oct. 2-4, 2014, when No. 2 Oregon fell 31-24 to Arizona 31-24 and No. 8 UCLA was defeated 30-28 by Utah.

Alabama jumped two spots to No. 8 after it fell to a season-low No. 10 last week. Clemson moved up four spots to re-enter the top- 0 at No. 8 and Utah climbed to No. 10.

Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (62) 10-0 1574 1 2. Ohio State (1) 10-0 1501 2 3. Michigan 10-0 1453 3 4. TCU 10-0 1374 4 5. Tennessee 9-1 1341 5 6. LSU 8-2 1218 7 7. Southern Cal 9-1 1152 8 8. Alabama 8-2 1140 10 9. Clemson 9-1 1055 12 10. Utah 8-2 965 13 11. Penn State 8-2 882 14 12. Oregon 8-2 856 6 13. North Carolina 9-1 843 15 14. Mississippi 8-2 797 11 15. Washington 8-2 693 24 16. UCLA 8-2 648 9 17. UCF 8-2 537 22 18. Notre Dame 7-3 495 20 19. Kansas State 7-3 468 23 20. Florida State 7-3 386 25 21. Tulane 8-2 273 16 22. Cincinnati 8-2 237 – 23. Coastal Carolina 9-1 143 – 24. Oklahoma State 7-3 85 – 25. Oregon State 7-3 81 –

Others receiving votes: NC State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1.