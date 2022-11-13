Michigan holds steady in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Michigan is rolling, and holding steady in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.
Michigan (10-0, 7-0), fresh off a 34-3 trouncing of Nebraska, remained at No. 3 in this week’s rankings, released Sunday.
Well. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.
For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Well. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
Well. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.
Home losses by Oregon (to Washington) and UCLA (to Arizona) Shook up the rest of the top 10. No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Southern California each moved up a spot.
The last time two top-10 Pac-12 teams lost at home during the same weekend was Oct. 2-4, 2014, when No. 2 Oregon fell 31-24 to Arizona 31-24 and No. 8 UCLA was defeated 30-28 by Utah.
Alabama jumped two spots to No. 8 after it fell to a season-low No. 10 last week. Clemson moved up four spots to re-enter the top- 0 at No. 8 and Utah climbed to No. 10.
Associated Press Top 25
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|10-0
|1574
|1
|2. Ohio State (1)
|10-0
|1501
|2
|3. Michigan
|10-0
|1453
|3
|4. TCU
|10-0
|1374
|4
|5. Tennessee
|9-1
|1341
|5
|6. LSU
|8-2
|1218
|7
|7. Southern Cal
|9-1
|1152
|8
|8. Alabama
|8-2
|1140
|10
|9. Clemson
|9-1
|1055
|12
|10. Utah
|8-2
|965
|13
|11. Penn State
|8-2
|882
|14
|12. Oregon
|8-2
|856
|6
|13. North Carolina
|9-1
|843
|15
|14. Mississippi
|8-2
|797
|11
|15. Washington
|8-2
|693
|24
|16. UCLA
|8-2
|648
|9
|17. UCF
|8-2
|537
|22
|18. Notre Dame
|7-3
|495
|20
|19. Kansas State
|7-3
|468
|23
|20. Florida State
|7-3
|386
|25
|21. Tulane
|8-2
|273
|16
|22. Cincinnati
|8-2
|237
|–
|23. Coastal Carolina
|9-1
|143
|–
|24. Oklahoma State
|7-3
|85
|–
|25. Oregon State
|7-3
|81
|–
Others receiving votes: NC State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1.