Michigan high school football Week 7 stat leaders around Hometown Life

Week 7 of the Michigan high school football season is in the books.

Let’s take a look at the stat leaders around the Hometown Life coverage area.

Is your team missing stat leaders?

White Lake Lakeland's Mike Mahaney III breaks a tackle against South Lyon East during a Lakes Valley Conference football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Catholic League

Detroit Catholic Central 31, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 17 (CHSL-Central)

The Shamrocks improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the division.

Walled Lake Central 45, Cranbrook 0

The Cranes fell to 2-5 overall and are 1-2 in the CHSL-Intersectional 1.

Brother Rice (Open Date)

The Warriors remained 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the CHSL-Central.

Independent

Detroit Country Day 22, Detroit UD Jesuit 13

The Yellowjackets improved to 5-1 overall.

Livonia Clarenceville 42, Potterville 7

The Trojans improved to 5-2 overall.

Kensington Lakes Activities Association

Novi 28, Howell 21 (KLAA-West)

QB Caleb Walker was 21 of 28 passing for 239 yards and one TD for the Wildcats (5-2, 5-1). Cole Shires rushed 11 times for 51 yards and two TDs, while Martez Langford carried 12 times for 41 yards and Walker had a rushing TD. Andrew Kummer caught six passes for 85 yards and one TD, Boden Fernsler had five catches for 76 yards and Luke Aurilia pulled down eight passes for 55 yards. Antonio Cappella made a 33-yard field goal. Colin Masterson led the defense with nine tackles, followed by Niko Krall with six and Shires with five (one for loss).

Northville 28, Hartland 21 (KLAA-West)

QB Luca Prior iced the win with a 5-yard rushing TD for the Mustangs (6-1, 5-1). Caleb Moore had a 45-yard rushing TD. Evan Deak pulled down a game-ending interception.

Canton 52, Salem 17 (KLAA-West)

RB Devon Pettus rushed 15 times for 169 yards and two TDs for the Chiefs (2-5, 2-4). Caleb Williams added six rushes for 145 yards and three scores, while Joseph Najduk had five rushes for 130 yards and two scores. Canton rushed for 452 yards as a team.

