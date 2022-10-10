Michigan high school football Week 7 stat leaders around Hometown Life

Week 7 of the Michigan high school football season is in the books.

Let’s take a look at the stat leaders around the Hometown Life coverage area.

Catholic League

Detroit Catholic Central 31, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 17 (CHSL-Central)

The Shamrocks improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the division.

Walled Lake Central 45, Cranbrook 0

The Cranes fell to 2-5 overall and are 1-2 in the CHSL-Intersectional 1.

Brother Rice (Open Date)

The Warriors remained 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the CHSL-Central.

Independent

Detroit Country Day 22, Detroit UD Jesuit 13

The Yellowjackets improved to 5-1 overall.

Livonia Clarenceville 42, Potterville 7

The Trojans improved to 5-2 overall.

Kensington Lakes Activities Association

Novi 28, Howell 21 (KLAA-West)

QB Caleb Walker was 21 of 28 passing for 239 yards and one TD for the Wildcats (5-2, 5-1). Cole Shires rushed 11 times for 51 yards and two TDs, while Martez Langford carried 12 times for 41 yards and Walker had a rushing TD. Andrew Kummer caught six passes for 85 yards and one TD, Boden Fernsler had five catches for 76 yards and Luke Aurilia pulled down eight passes for 55 yards. Antonio Cappella made a 33-yard field goal. Colin Masterson led the defense with nine tackles, followed by Niko Krall with six and Shires with five (one for loss).

Northville 28, Hartland 21 (KLAA-West)

QB Luca Prior iced the win with a 5-yard rushing TD for the Mustangs (6-1, 5-1). Caleb Moore had a 45-yard rushing TD. Evan Deak pulled down a game-ending interception.

Canton 52, Salem 17 (KLAA-West)

RB Devon Pettus rushed 15 times for 169 yards and two TDs for the Chiefs (2-5, 2-4). Caleb Williams added six rushes for 145 yards and three scores, while Joseph Najduk had five rushes for 130 yards and two scores. Canton rushed for 452 yards as a team.

QB Robert Ahlgren was 15 of 23 passing for 126 yards and one interception for the Rocks (0-7, 0-6). Robert Jones carried 27 times for 186 yards and two TDs, and Nick Mullin caught nine passes for 86 yards. Jaywan Thomas led the defense with seven tackles, followed by William Beaty and Zach Passmore with six apiece.

Brighton 35, Plymouth 7 (KLAA-West)

RB Nathan Gillick rushed 24 times for 121 yards and a 10-yard TD for the Wildcats (1-6, 1-5). Sam Plencner added 34 yards rushing. Luc Damiani led the defense with seven tackles (six solo, two for loss) and Cam Witt had six tackles (five solo) and one interception.

Livonia Churchill 69, Wayne Memorial 28 (KLAA-East)

The Chargers (2-5, 1-5) snapped a five-game losing streak thanks to Jonathan Lytle-Montgomery rushing 27 times for 423 yards and four TDs. QB Evan Snead was 2 of 3 passing for 92 yards and two TDs and also scored a rushing TD. David Amerson rushed eight times for 52 yards and two TDs, John Pallozzi caught a 62-yard TD pass and Jayden Allen made a 30-yard TD grab. Peyton Sitarski led the defense with six tackles (0.5 for loss), while Jacob Koziel had four tackles (one for loss) and Allen pulled down an interception.

RB Darnell Johnson rushed 16 times for 178 yards and one TD for the Zebras (0-7, 0-6). QB Demarus Bird was 10 of 19 passing for 246 yards and two TDs, while Dwayne Jones caught six passes for 205 yards and two scores. Jones totaled seven tackles (five solo) and recovered a fumble.

Livonia Franklin 22, Dearborn Fordson 14 (KLAA-East)

RB Cordell Mabins Jr. rushed 33 times for 301 yards and three TDs for the Patriots (7-0, 6-0). QB JD Bates was 14 of 16 passing for 148 yards, and Tyler Garrett caught eight passes for 97 yards. Domanic Lemon led the defense with three tackles (one for loss), while Garrett had an interception.

Belleville 49, Livonia Stevenson 10 (KLAA-East)

QB Zach Benaske was 8 of 11 passing for 71 yards and one 13-yard TD pass to Quinn Carrigan for the Spartans (3-4, 3-3). Jack Johnson rushed for 18 yards, Alex Bowser added 15 and ArJon Thompson had 13. Luke Alvarado caught two passes for 17 yards.

Dearborn 27, Westland John Glenn 14 (KLAA-East)

QB Nick Wetmore was 9 of 17 passing for 75 yards and a 19-yard TD pass to Connor LeCourt for the Rockets (2-5, 2-4). Damon Powers rushed 14 times for 47 yards and a 2-yard TD, Elliot Flake added 18 yards rushing and LeCourt finished with six receptions for 77 yards receiving. Powers and Caden Ingram led the defense with four tackles apiece, Tyler Radley, Rickey Smith, LeCourt and Wicker had three apiece and Wicker pulled down an interception.

Lakes Valley Conference

South Lyon 48, Walled Lake Northern 14 (LVC)

QB Braden Fracassi was 6 of 6 passing for 108 yards and three TDs for the Lions (6-1, 5-1). Tommy Donovan rushed six times for 104 yards and a TD, while Simeon Mardossian and Fracassi each scored TDs on the ground. Catching TD passes were Alex Stoyanovich, Ben Radley and Donovan. Luke Weaver and Wyatt Douglass led the defense with four tackles apiece, while Weaver also had a sack and Ryan Henderson nabbed an interception.

White Lake Lakeland 21, South Lyon East 10 (LVC)

The Eagles (4-3, 4-3) blocked two punts, including Maxwell Thompson falling on one of them in the end zone. Mike Mahaney III rushed for a 1-yard TD, while Braxton Godin scored his first-career TD on a 13-yard reverse play. Grant Glosinger Secured a game-ending interception.

QB Dominic Giovannini threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jordan Newbill, while the Cougars (5-2, 4-2) got a 25-yard field goal from Manake Watanabe. Carter Hamilton pulled down an interception.

Milford 38, Waterford Kettering 12 (LVC)

QB Ryan Allen threw two TD passes and rushed for another two for the Mavericks (4-3, 3-3). Peyton Chamberlain and Josh Tobias each caught TD passes, while Chamberlain also rushed for a score. Mason Stislicki made five extra points and a field goal, Wyatt Lesnew had 10 tackles (two for loss) and Owen Stark and Josh Parker each had interceptions.

Michigan Independent Athletic Conference

Lutheran Westland 42, Dearborn Advanced Tech 0

QB Noah Etnyre was 4 of 4 passing for 52 yards and two TDs and added seven rushes for 64 yards for the Warriors (5-2, 3-1). Nathan Klann and Aiden Sexton each caught TD passes. Micah Lavigne rushed five times for 20 yards and two TDs, Ben Wright rushed six times for 38 yards and a score and Mark McCormick added a rushing TD. McCormick led the defense with six tackles (one for loss), one sack and a fumble, while Tyler Scott had six tackles (one for loss) and James Bigelow added five tackles (one for loss).

Oakland Activities Association

Harper Woods 55, Bloomfield Hills 14 (OAA-White)

The Black Hawks fell to 1-6 overall and finished 1-4 overall in the division.

Rochester 10, Birmingham Groves 6 (OAA-White)

DB Christopher Little pulled down two interceptions, while Jackson Crane recovered a fumble for the Falcons (4-3, 3-2). QB Cayden Hardy rushed for a 15-yard TD.

Birmingham Seaholm 56, Berkley 0

QB Colton Kinnie rushed for a TD and threw another to Sean Emerson for the Maples (7-0, 3-0). Emerson, Kyle Robbins, Jack Hulgrave, Will Rotger, Joey Lewand and Alex Smith each rushed for TDs. Emerson, Hulgrave and Grant Welch each pulled down interceptions.

Farmington 34, Ferndale 20

QB Dominic Pesci threw for 257 yards and two TDs for the Falcons (5-2, 2-1). Owen Matteson caught a 65-yard TD and Luke Donehue had a 33-yarder. Cam Pettaway rushed for three TDs.

Auburn Hills Avondale 27, North Farmington 24

RB PJ Gardner rushed for two TDs, including a 40-yarder, for the Raiders (2-5, 2-2). Ryan Shelby threw a TD pass to Daemon Eubanks.

Western Wayne Athletic Conference

Garden City 22, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 16 (WWAC)

Kaden Williams, Owen McGraw and Nathan Wasil each rushed for TDs for the Cougars (4-3, 4-2). Charlie Mitton pulled down an interception and kicked a pair of extra points, while Emanuael James recovered a fumble.

Romulus 2, Redford Thurston 0 (forfeit) (WWAC)

The Eagles fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the league.

Redford Union 40, Melvindale 6 (WWAC)

QB Cory Chavis was 16 of 25 passing for 247 yards and two TDs for the Panthers (7-0, 6-0). Chavis also scored one TD on the ground. Jamel Belcher II caught eight passes for 144 yards, Jeremiah Alston caught two passes for 54 yards and one TD and Kyren Ware had four receptions for 27 yards and one TD. Ware also returned a punt for a score.

