Michigan health officials set goal to vaccinate 4M against flu this season
LANSING, Mich. – Flu Vaccines are available at local health departments, doctors’ offices and pharmacies across Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging residents to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible so they can protect themselves and others against the flu this season.
Flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID will be spreading at the same time this season. You can get your COVID vaccine at the same time as your flu shot.
According to the CDC, people who are at higher risk for contracting flu are also at higher risk for contracting COVID.
CDC changes recommendations
The CDC has changed its recommendations for older adults this flu season.
Adults 65 and older are recommended to receive one of the following if available: high-dose influenza vaccine, adjuvanted influenza vaccine, or recombinant influenza vaccine, over standard-dose influenza vaccine.
If none of the recommended vaccines are available, any age-appropriate vaccine should be used.
The flu vaccine is the best way to reduce risk from the seasonal flu, according to health officials.
During the 2021-2022 flu season, around 3.3 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine. The state has set a goal of vaccinating 4 million Michigan residents for the 2022-2023 flu season.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 8 to 13 million estimated cases of the flu, 3.7 to 6.1 million medical visits due to the flu and nearly 170,000 hospitalizations.
You can click here to find a flu vaccine location near you or click here to learn more.
