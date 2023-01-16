Michigan golf spotlighted in Top 200 resort courses in US

We’ve long known Michigan is a fantastic golf destination featuring numerous options for great vacation getaways and stay-and-play resorts.

So it was no surprise to see 11 Michigan resort courses make Golfweek’s ranking of the Top 200 resort courses in the US, published last week.

The country’s big hitters lead the way, starting with Pebble Beach Golf Links (California) at No. 1, Bandon Dunes’ Pacific Dunes (Oregon) second, and Pinehurst No. 2 (North Carolina) third. Bandon Dunes has four other courses among the top 10.

The closest top destination for Michiganders is the Straits course at Kohler Whistling Straits (Mosel, Wisconsin); the 2021 Ryder Cup host on the far side of Lake Michigan ranked fifth.

READ MORE:Well. 1 public golf course in metro Detroit brings some of The Masters to Michigan

