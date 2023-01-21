Michigan golf courses earn top reviews from players

Golfers in Michigan have their choice of incredible courses.

The ninth edition of Golfers’ Choice was released this week, including the top 50 courses in the US The 69 Golfers Choice lists were unveiled on NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass, which uses user-generated reviews to determine the lists.

Seven courses in Michigan — there are nearly 800 courses in the state — made the top 50, according to GolfPass users. Golf Digest previously named Michigan one of the best golf destinations in the world, and the sport contributes more than $4 billion annually to the state’s economy.

More than 3,000 courses in the Nation received the minimum 10 reviews to qualify for consideration for the Golfers’ Choice list.

“What I love about this year’s Golfers’ Choice Top 50 is the variety of courses represented,” said GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan. “The difference in price point, architecture and setting is profound from the number one course — Mauna Lani South, a high-end resort course in Hawaii — all the way to number 50 — the Gladstone Golf Club, a sort of Hidden gem in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. No other publication offers such a unique mix in their course lists. It just showcases the wide range of courses our Golfers play and appreciate for what they offer during a round of golf.”

There were 32 new courses on the list, which changes dramatically every year, according to Deegan, who said staff changes and local weather can greatly impact the ratings.

“What doesn’t change is what golfers look for every time they play,” Deegan said. “They want to feel like they got a good experience for the price they paid. They want good service, nice conditions and a steady pace of play, all for the appropriate cost. Courses that delivered on all those fronts were rewarded with positive reviews.”

Michigan courses making the list

Stonegate Golf Club, Twin Lake Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor St. Ives Golf Club, Stanwood Old Channel Trail Golf Course, Montague Black Lake Golf Club, Onaway Heritage Glen Golf Club, Paw Paw Gladstone Golf Course, Gladstone

Michigan also has several courses in Golf Magazine’s top 100 courses in the US including Oakland Hills South in Bloomfield Hills, Crystal Downs in Frankfort and Kingsley Club in Kingsley. Golfweek’s Top 100 public courses list includes Arcadia Bluffs in Arcadia, Marquette Golf Club in Marquette and Forest Dunes in Roscommon.

Golfers’ Choice top courses in the US