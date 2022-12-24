Michigan Gearing Up For College Football Playoff

With No. 2 Michigan being the home team in the College Football Playoff semifinal, we all pretty much knew that they’d be Sporting the home blue jerseys. That was recently confirmed by the official Michigan Twitter account with some behind the scenes looks at some uniform additions.

It’s always cool to see the Bowl patch added to the jerseys during this time of year. It’s even cooler when it’s one of the College Football Playoff Bowl patches. It’s also sweet to see the upgraded, 3D, iridescent Jumpman logo under said Bowl patch. Michigan obviously doesn’t change the uniforms up much, but these additions are ALWAYS welcome.

Of course, the pants aren’t shown in these pictures, but most believe it’ll be the “Big Game Blues” that we’ve seen the Wolverines wear in their most hyped matchups. Michigan wore the all blues against Michigan State and Penn State this year, Ohio State last year at home and Purdue in this year’s Big Ten title game, so it only makes sense that they’d rock them against TCU in the first round of the Playoffs .

TCU has been teasing its look as well. For the Horned Frogs, it looks like it’ll be all white, including the helmets, which would obviously look amazing against Michigan’s all blues.

Like Michigan, TCU didn’t show off the bottoms, but an all white vs. all blue combo in the Playoffs in Arizona would be a really good look in what should be a really good game.