Michigan Fraternity recognized for helping to reach $1M fundraising goal for St. Jude – The Morning Sun

Alma College’s Zeta Delta Fraternity was recently awarded for their fundraising and community outreach services during the 2021-2022 school year.

As a chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon, Zeta Delta raised $5,893 to help TKE reach their goal of being recognized as the first Fraternity to raise over a million dollars in one school year for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

TKE member Danny Thomas founded St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 1962. Since then, it has been the fraternity’s main philanthropy.

Zeta Delta was one of six chapters Nationwide to raise enough funds to be part of St. Jude’s $5,000 Club.

TKE is a national Fraternity founded at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill. and has 213 chapters in colleges across the nation.

Zeta Delta members Dalron Gray (from left), Jack Cataldo, Jacob Omans and Oshyn Carnes attended TKE's biannual conference in Houston this past June to receive awards for the fraternity's fundraising efforts. (Photo courtesy of Jack Cataldo)
This past June, four members of Zeta Delta attended TKE’s biannual conference in Houston, Texas and were presented with three awards: Excellence in Achievement for raising over $5,000 for St. Jude’s hospital; Excellence in Involvement for contributing 660 hours to campus and community service; and Excellence in Achievement for attending meetings and training to ensure safety during events.

Each year Zeta Delta holds fundraisers throughout the year in which all proceeds are donated.

