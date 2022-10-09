Michigan football’s Mike Hart suffers a seizure on the field at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs Coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan’s game Saturday against Indiana.

With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan’s special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield.

“It’s definitely one of those events in life that you sit back and you’re in shock,” quarterback JJ McCarthy said. “Especially for Coach Hart, because that’s someone who was waiting for this game, had this marked on his schedule.

“Just all prayers go out to him… I’m glad to hear he’s okay but it definitely caught us off guard.”

