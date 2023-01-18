Michigan football’s Matt Weiss is on leave; under investigation

Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is under investigation by the UM Police for a possible computer crime, according to ESPN.

A Michigan Athletic department Spokesman confirmed to the Free Press on Tuesday night that Weiss has been placed on administrative leave. It is unclear if it is paid or unpaid leave.

The police department confirmed to ESPN that it is investigating a possible crime that took place at Schembechler Hall, but would not specifically name Weiss as a suspect.

The Free Press has reached out to the police department, but requests for comment have not been returned.

A Michigan Athletic department Spokesman told ESPN that Weiss, who has been on the UM football staff the last two years, has not been in Schembechler Hall in recent days.

Weiss released a statement to ESPN: “I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the Integrity of the investigation, I will do not have any further comment.”

The Free Press reached out to Weiss for comment, but he has not returned a message.

The 39-year-old Weiss was promoted from quarterbacks coach to co-offensive coordinator, along with Sherrone Moore, last offseason after Josh Gattis departed for Miami (Florida). In the last two seasons, Michigan has gone 25-3, won consecutive Big Ten Championships and made a pair of trips to the College Football Playoff.

Weiss’ boss, Michigan head Coach Jim Harbaugh, announced on Monday that he would not be Pursuing NFL coaching jobs and return to UM for his ninth season at the helm. Weiss was hired in 2021 from the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff, working under Harbaugh’s brother, John, as a Coach of several different position groups over his 12 years there. Weiss broke into college coaching as a graduate assistant at Stanford in 2005 and spent four seasons there, the latter two under Jim Harbaugh.

Earlier this month, Michigan Athletic director Warde Manuel confirmed that the department received a draft notice of allegations from the NCAA “regarding the football program.” A source told the Free Press the violations were Level II against the program for recruiting and coaching violations and Level I against Harbaugh for lying or misleading NCAA investigators.