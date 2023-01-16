Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh to return for 2023; extension coming

Michigan football has its Coach for the 2023 season and beyond: Jim Harbaugh.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono sent out a message on Monday afternoon that Harbaugh had personally told him he will come back to Ann Arbor next year, officially putting to bed any worries about his desires to return to the NFL for this hiring cycle.

Sources close to the situation have told the Free Press that a contract extension is in the works for Harbaugh that would include a pay raise and a bigger buyout from his contract.

The sources were granted anonymity because they are not at Liberty to speak publicly on the ongoing negotiations.

Harbaugh has signed a new deal with UM each of the last two years. The first in 2021 cut his $8 million per year salary in half. Then after the first of two Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff seasons, Harbaugh’s new deal was for about $8.34 million a year and a $3 million buyout that decreases by $750,000 each Jan. 11 through the duration of the deal, currently set to expire after the 2026 season.

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh watches drills at the Los Angeles Angels training facility in preparation before the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Tempe, Arizona.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono’s post read. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue.”

