Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh to return for 2023; extension coming

Michigan football has its Coach for the 2023 season and beyond: Jim Harbaugh.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono sent out a message on Monday afternoon that Harbaugh had personally told him he will come back to Ann Arbor next year, officially putting to bed any worries about his desires to return to the NFL for this hiring cycle.

Sources close to the situation have told the Free Press that a contract extension is in the works for Harbaugh that would include a pay raise and a bigger buyout from his contract.

The sources were granted anonymity because they are not at Liberty to speak publicly on the ongoing negotiations.

Harbaugh has signed a new deal with UM each of the last two years. The first in 2021 cut his $8 million per year salary in half. Then after the first of two Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff seasons, Harbaugh’s new deal was for about $8.34 million a year and a $3 million buyout that decreases by $750,000 each Jan. 11 through the duration of the deal, currently set to expire after the 2026 season.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono’s post read. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue.”

Harbaugh confirmed the news Moments later when he released a statement through the Michigan football Twitter account with the caption “Happy Mission.”

“I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families,” his statement said. “My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to be out-happy, happy.’ Go Blue!”

A message to Michigan spokesmen asking if Harbaugh returning equates to an imminent rise and contract extension, or simply an agreement from Harbaugh to forego his NFL Fantasies and give it another run in Ann Arbor, was not immediately returned.

Harbaugh reportedly had discussions with the Carolina Panthers and had a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos about their head coaching positions. At one point, Harbaugh was considered a “top candidate” for the Broncos opening.

The 59-year-old former All-American quarterback at Michigan was last in the NFL as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and went 44-19-1 with appearances in three NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl.

Since then, Harbaugh has gone 74-25 through eight seasons in Ann Arbor, and should enjoy a bevy of weapons, a coaching staff in place and as much momentum as any team in the country not named Georgia.

Michigan, 25-3 with a 17-1 conference record over the past two seasons, is the two-time Defending Big Ten champion, has won consecutive games over Ohio State for the first time since 1999-2000 and appeared in the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons, finishing No. 4 in 2021 and No. 3 this past year; the team’s best finish since its national title in 1997.

Harbaugh was named the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year for Guiding Michigan through a perfect regular season, the program won 13 games in a year for the first time ever. The 25 wins since 2021 are the most in any two-year span in program history as Harbaugh now has the fourth most wins all time at UM behind only Bo Schembechler (194), Fielding Yost (165) and Lloyd Carr (122).

Michigan is an early favorite to repeat again as conference champion at least. Senior running back and unanimous All-American Blake Corum announced he was returning for another season after rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns before a season-ending knee injury derailed his Heisman Trophy campaign.

The Wolverines also project to return 15 starters, including quarterback JJ McCarthy, from last year’s team. There were seven significant contributors who could have left for the NFL draft — Corum, DB Mike Sainristil, LB Mike Barrett, WR Cornelius Johnson, OL Zak Zinter, OL Trevor Keegan and DL Kris Jenkins — who all opted to come back.