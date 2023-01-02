Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh contacted by the Denver Broncos about a job

You almost knew something like this was coming, right?

Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports’ Mike Florio reported during Sunday’s “Football Night in America” ​​pregame show that the Denver Broncos have reached out to Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh to express their interest in him for their head Coach vacancy in recent days.

Harbaugh, 59, is coming off the best two-year stretch in modern-day Michigan football history. The Wolverines have won the last two Big Ten Championships and played in the last two College Football Playoffs. UM lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, 51-45.

After last season’s 12-2 run, Harbaugh Interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, visiting the team for an in-person interview on national signing day in February. The Vikings decided not to offer the head coaching job, and Harbaugh then professed his commitment to trying to win a national title at his alma mater.

