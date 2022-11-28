Michigan football’s back to being a big betting favorite vs. Purdue

The Michigan football team not only covered the spread for an eighth time this season, but it won Outright on Saturday against archrival Ohio State.

Jim Harbaugh’s team went down to Columbus as a betting underdog for the first time all season, closing as 9-point favorites as late money poured in on the healthier Buckeyes. It didn’t matter, of course, with the Wolverines pulling away late to win their second straight meeting, 45-23.

The result? A No. 2 ranking and return trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where they’ll play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday (8 pm, FOX). And once again, the oddsmakers love Michigan.

The Wolverines are early 16 or 16 1/2-point favorites in the market depending upon the shop, assuring the team will enter its 12th game this season as a betting favorite. Michigan is 12-0 and off to its best start as a program since its national championship season in 1997.

More: Michigan rises to No. 2 in AP, coaches’ polls after win over Ohio State

Most major sports books, a lineup that includes BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet and BetRivers, are currently listing Michigan -16.5, Caesars Sportsbook has Michigan -16.

There’s a slight variation in the published full-game total, too, books hanging anywhere from 49 to 50 1/2 points.

So far this season, Michigan is 8-4 ATS and 5-4 in Big Ten play. Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) is 6-6 ATS and a similar 5-4 against the number in conference play.

Just three Wolverines games have gone over the total, including Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Seven Purdue games have gone over.

Michigan owns a 45-14 record all time against Purdue, winning the last four games and 9 of the last 11 meetings. The two programs have never met at a neutral site.

Read more on Michigan football:

Jim Harbaugh downplays Michigan flag plant: ‘Already plenty of fuel’ to rivalry

Snap counts, PFF grades: Cornelius Johnson steps up vs. Ohio State

What it was like on Michigan’s sideline in the 4th quarter of Ohio State’s win

With Blake Corum out, U-M’s Donovan Edwards shines in the second half

Jim Harbaugh’s ‘locker room full of heroes’ delivers win over Ohio State