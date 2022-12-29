Michigan football’s all-time team of best players

In Honor of the College Football Playoff, Sports Illustrated is naming the all-time team for three of the sport’s historic programs. Before Michigan clashes with TCU in Saturday’s semifinal, Let’s look back at its best players at every position. The Greatest Wolverines ever include battle-tested tough guys, athletes of historic versatility and the only defensive player to ever win the Heisman trophy.

Offense:

QB Denard Robinson (2009 to ’12)
RB Tom Harmon (1938 to’40)
RB Willie Heston (1901 to ’04)
WR Anthony Carter (1979 to ’82)
WR Desmond Howard (1989 to ’91)
E Bennie Oosterbaan (1925 to ’27)
OL Taylor Lewan (2010 to ’13)
OL Dan Dierdorf (1968 to ’70)
OL Jumbo Elliott (1984 to ’87)
OL Steve Hutchinson (1997 to 2000)
OL Jake Long (2004 to ’07)

