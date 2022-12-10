Michigan Football’s 2024 recruiting class continues to trend up

With a four-star commitment this week and the prospect of Landing Jadyn Davis by the end of this year, Michigan football is in a good spot in the 2024 recruiting class.

Michigan football is still working on its 2023 recruiting class. There has been a string of commitments recently, but following a big decommitment, it raised questions again, especially about the NIL operation.

Enow Etta is now being targeted by other schools to flip too and the Wolverines really need to hope they can keep him because losing Collins Acheampong was bad enough.

However, the 2024 recruiting class is coming along just fine and earlier this week, Michigan football picked up a verbal commitment from Hogan Hansen, a four-star tight end out of Washington.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder is ranked 267th overall according to the 247 sports composite rankings and is the No. 15 tight ends. 247’s own rankings have him much higher though and actually him sixth among tight ends and 122nd overall.

Either way, it’s a nice pickup for Michigan football and frankly, after seeing what Colston Loveland has done with the Wolverines, along with their other tight ends, it should be an attractive place.

Michigan is now ranked 13th in the 2024 team rankings with four total commitments. Three of them are ranked as composite four-star prospects and there are signs that more good news could be on the way relatively soon.

The latest is five-star QB Jadyn Davis

Jadyn Davis is the really big fish out there for Michigan football and the five-star QB is still expected to decide before the end of the year (which means this month) according to EJ Holland of The Wolverine.

Michigan football has picked up four crystal ball projections to land Davis and is the heavy favorite according to the On3 Prediction machine.

Jim Harbaugh made an in-home visit this week with Davis, but so did Clemson. DJ Lagaway committing to Florida has given the Tigers more urgency in the recruitment of Davis. It’s a program that’s close to home, has won a lot, and hosted him for an unofficial visit this fall.

Georgia was the biggest threat before the Bulldogs took a 2024 quarterback. Davis himself indicated that meant they were no longer under consideration.

The key for Michigan football is to close. If the timeline winds up being before the end of this year, the Wolverines are in a great spot. Clemson will likely try to push him to delay and if something like that happens, I’d start to worry a little.

Since the Ohio State win, Michigan football has added commitments from Ohio, including 2024 Offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, a four-star prospect. But more crystal ball projections have come in too.

One of them was for Brian Robinson, a four-star EDGE (6-foot-4, 230) who is out of Youngstown, Ohio, and is ranked No. 127th overall and fifth in the state of Ohio for the 2024 class.

Another Offensive lineman from Ohio, Ben Roebuck, also received a crystal ball projection to the Wolverines. He’s a three-star recruit from Lakewood, Ohio. He’s 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, and ranked No. 352 overall.

So he’s right on the cusp of becoming a four-star prospect and you know the Wolverines probably view him as a better prospect than the recruiting sites and in that regard, UM tends to be right.

All in all, things are looking up for the 2024 recruiting class and if Michigan football lands Davis, this class could easily be among the best classes Jim Harbaugh has signed with the Wolverines.