Michigan Football Well Represented On NFL Playoffs Sunday

Michigan will be one of four teams with at least one player on all four of the active rosters in this weekend’s NFC and AFC Conference Championships.

Oklahoma, Georgia, and USC are the other three.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Chris Evans and safety Daxton Hill will suit up in hopes of advancing to the Super Bowl. Evans doesn’t play much as he backs up two really solid RBs in Joe Mixon and Semaje Perine. Hill plays in certain pass packages and also rotates in at several defensive back positions in case of injury or if a regular starter needs a blow. They recorded 16 tackles on the season.

