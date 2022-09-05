Michigan Football Welcomes Addition of Team IMPACT Signee Noah Wells

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan football team officially welcomed 15-year-old Noah Wells of Milford, Michigan, to its team in partnership with Team IMPACT, the program announced on Monday (Sept. 5).

Noah signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Wolverines in a ceremony during a team meeting at Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor. He was joined by his mother, Trisha, his father, Josh, and his sister, Ava. Noah has been getting to know his new teammates by attending practices, touring team facilities, and spending quality time with the Wolverines. Noah and his family were in attendance for the team’s season-opener last weekend against Colorado State (Sept. 3), and they are invited to attend all home games this season.

“If I could use one word to describe this, I’d say ‘exciting’,” said Noah. “I love Michigan football. I have been a fan my whole life, and it is just really exciting to be part of it.”

Noah chose jersey No. 10 because his birth date is on the 10th of the month, and what he and his dad called ‘the Tom Brady connection’.

Noah lives with Jeune’s Syndrome, a condition that affects bone growth in the chest and ribcage. His condition requires regular surgeries and Noah has undergone 66 operations thus far. Both of Noah’s parents attended UM, so Michigan fandom — and watching games as a family — has been part of his life since the beginning.

“We are so thankful that Team IMPACT puts this program together to match up kids with teams and really make the kids’ dreams come true,” said Noah’s father, Josh. “Noah has had 66 surgeries, and he’s spent a lot of time in the hospital. 10-, 12-week stays at times. The Doctors and nurses who are Advocates and supporters for children and families are really part of the family. We are just so impressed with Team IMPACT. We are all living a dream through this right now and to see Noah experience this and be part of the team is amazing.”

Noah is in jazz band at school, where he plays alto saxophone. Noah likes to stay active and really enjoys playing golf. He is also excited about playing video games with his new teammates, especially Madden NFL Football.

UM football and Team IMPACT alumnus Larry Prout Jr.who signed with UM in 2016, will be Noah’s mentor.