Michigan football vs. Rutgers preview and predictions

Wolverines Wire staff Writers Isaiah Hole and Trent Knoop share their thoughts on the game, two soft predictions, one bold Prediction and the final score.

Isaiah Hole:

Rutgers has had its moments, but it is reeling, once again. Incapable of fielding an offense, the Scarlet Knights rely heavily on their defense.

Weirdly enough, this will be the second-best defense Michigan has faced. They are 19th against the run and 21st against the pass. However, we’ve seen — like when they’ve played Ohio State — that they cannot stop more explosive offenses.

This will be one where the Wolverines need to find ways to finish. It’s probably the best test to do so before Illinois and OSU, given that Nebraska’s D isn’t anything to write home about.

On the other side of the ball, Rutgers just can’t string together much of anything. Gavin Wimsatt is turnover prone, and this should be one where the Wolverines dominate.

The big caveat here is how Michigan responds after an emotional win, followed by the three-ring circus that followed the MSU game. One person close to the program told me that the maize and blue are angry and have played angry in practice. We’ll see how that translates to the game.

Michigan forces three turnovers

Blake Corum Manages 150-plus yards again

-Bold Prediction

Michigan holds Rutgers to under 150 total yards of offense

-Final score Prediction

Trent Knoop:

I feel bad for Rutgers because I think Michigan is out for some revenge in this game for two reasons.

One, what happened against Michigan State in the tunnel. The Wolverines, I’m sure, have some pent-up anger in there that they want to unleash on the football field. Secondly, the College Football Playoff committee has the Wolverines ranked fifth in the country, one spot out of the top four. I think Michigan has something to prove and this may be a game where Jim Harbaugh doesn’t let his foot off the pedal.

The maize and blue have had a red zone issue where they can’t score touchdowns inside the opponent’s 20. But Rutgers has been putrid stopping teams from scoring touchdowns, so this seems to be a game where that can change. The Scarlet Knights do have a good defense, on paper, but they have struggled to stop offenses with a pulse.

The Rutgers’ offense is really bad. Gavin Wimsatt has been turnover prone and his stats are unimpressive. I think we see multiple quarterbacks on Saturday, but none of them will be able to get the offense flowing against a tough Michigan defense.

-Soft predictions

Blake Corum runs for 100-plus yards

Michigan records four sacks against Rutgers

-Bold Prediction

Michigan scores touchdowns every time it reaches the red zone

Final score Prediction