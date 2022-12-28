Michigan football Vrbo Fiesta Bowl practice in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. — On Monday afternoon, before boarding a plane for Phoenix, the Michigan football team held practice while being sheltered from the elements, inside the Al Glick Fieldhouse. A little more than 24 hours later, they were outside, in shorts, at the Tempe Diablo Stadium.

The Wolverines are officially getting ready for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the media got a chance to witness the first 15 minutes of practice on Tuesday.

WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole was there with camera in-hand to take in the limited action at the outset of practice. Here are some of the pictures he was able to capture of the maize and blue preparing for TCU.

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

Early enrollees Jyaire Hill and Cameron Calhoun © Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

Early enrollee Semaj Morgan © Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

Semaj Morgan © Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

© Photo: Isaiah Hole

