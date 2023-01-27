Michigan football viewer’s guide: NFLPA, Shrine, Senior bowls are here

With the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner, college all-star games are in full effect with the annual Gauntlet of events beginning this weekend out in California.

A total of six players from the Michigan football team, all of which have declared for the draft, will participate — with an opportunity to practice (and play) in front of a bevy of NFL coaches, scouts and front-office personnel.

We’ve seen events like these boost the stock of past draft declarations, like running back Chris Evans, offensive lineman Michael Onwenu and plenty of others. A good week can go a long way in turning a Day 3 grade into a Day 2 surprise.

We’ll go in order of events, beginning with this Saturday at the Rose Bowl…

Michigan punter Brad Robbins (91) practices at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Michigan and TCU play in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium.Neil Blake | MLive.com

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 28

6 p.m. ET/NFL Network

Rose Bowl Stadium — Pasadena, Calif.

• Punter Brad Robbins accepted an invite and has been picked to play on the American team coached by Jeff Fisher, the longtime NFL head Coach and current head Coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers. Robbins is the only Michigan player known to be in the game, but looking to build on his three-time all-Big Ten career in Ann Arbor. He averaged 42.3 yards per punt in 2022, booting nine balls 50-plus yards and Landing 16 inside the opponent’s 20.

Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker stands over a Hawaii defender after a catch during Michigan’s Matchup with Hawaii at the Big House on September 10, 2022.Ryan Sun | [email protected]

East-West Shrine Bowl

Thursday, Feb. 2

8:30 p.m. ET/NFL Network

Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nev.

• Two former Michigan players are expected in this one, tight end Luke Schoonmaker and kicker Jake Moody, the middle of the three post-season all-star games in Las Vegas. Schoonmaker has a lot of momentum going into the draft process after his 35-catch, 418-yard, 3-TD season, garnering him third-team all-Big Ten honors, while Moody is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he was the Lou Groza Award finalist (winning it in ’21).

Both players are on the West roster, led by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ coaching staff.

Michigan Offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi throws his hands up toward the ref as he reflects the call of a touchdown during the first half as No. 5 University of Michigan football faces off against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor. (Jake May | MLive.com)

Senior Bowl

Saturday, Feb. 4

2:30 p.m. ET/NFL Network

University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, Ala.

• Three Michigan players have accepted invitations to the game, and are expected next week in Mobile: Offensive tackle Ryan Hayescenter Olusegun Oluwatimiand wide receiver Ronnie Bell. This is the Headline college all-star game every year, the one NFL Scouts and personnel pay the most attention to, and can pay serious dividends for a player looking to boost his stock.

Hayes enters off one of his best seasons ever at Michigan, earning second-team all-Big Ten honors from the coaches after starting in 12 games at left tackle. He’s considered a sure-fire tackle at the next level, but the question right now pertains to his draft stock. Some folks list him as a late Day-2 pick, while others say Day 3. A good week in Mobile, followed by continued momentum at the NFL Draft Scouting Combine next month, would go a long way in pushing the former.

Oluwatimi is a bit more of a mystery. We’re told he was a Fringe draft prospect when he transferred to Michigan, but his 2022 season — one that saw him win Consensus All-American honors, the Outland Trophy (nation’s best interior lineman) and Rimington Trophy (best center) — helped boost his stock significantly. He’s now staring at a possible Day 2 selection, and a good week in Mobile would go a long way in confirming that leap.

Bell is a bit of a wild card, but that’s just how he likes it. The former under-recruited, three-star receiver out of Kansas City turned into one of Michigan’s most reliable, productive receivers during his tenure in Ann Arbor from 2018 to ’22, when he earned third-team all-Big Ten honors. At 6 feet and 190 pounds, Bell isn’t going to be the biggest and best receiver at the Senior Bowl, but he’s sure to compete for playing time.