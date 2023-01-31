Michigan Football Transfer Portal Target Davison Igbinosun Commits To Rival Ohio State

Former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igbinosun has found a new home and, despite recently visiting, it’s not in Ann Arbor. Igbinosun announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State for the 2023 season via his Twitter account earlier today.

Igbinosun will have three years of Eligibility remaining and was considered one of the top remaining names in the transfer portal.

A 6-2, 185-pound defensive back Originally from Union, NJ, Igbinosun played in 10 games for Ole Miss last year and recorded 37 tackles and five pass breakups. His best game of the season was against Kentucky when he recorded a career-high eight tackles, including two for loss.

Igbinosun chose the Buckeyes after visiting Columbus on Saturday. When he first jumped into the portal, Tennessee was expected to be the front-runner for the Igbinuson’s pledge but eventually moved down the list after other visits, including one to Michigan. Igbinosun also visited UCLA before making his final decision.

The former top-ranked cornerback in the state of New Jersey will now battle it out with Jordan Hancock, Jyaire Brown and the rest of Ohio State’s cornerbacks to start opposite Denzel Burke in 2023.

Michigan would likely still love to snag a cornerback from the transfer Portal to play opposite Will Johnson in 2023 after losing both Gemon Green and DJ Turner. Johnson looks like a future All-American — the kid is not coming off the field in 2023, so finding someone who can hold it down on the other side of the field would be big.