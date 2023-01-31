Michigan Football Transfer Portal Target Davison Igbinosun Commits To Rival Ohio State

Former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igbinosun has found a new home and, despite recently visiting, it’s not in Ann Arbor. Igbinosun announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State for the 2023 season via his Twitter account earlier today.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button