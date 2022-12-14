Michigan football to host open practice in Ann Arbor ahead of College Football Playoff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Local fans who can’t make it out west for the College Football Playoff will have one more chance to see the Michigan football team in person.

The Wolverines will host an open practice on Saturday (Dec. 17) afternoon at Al Glick Field House, the program announced. The public will be welcomed for about 45 minutes starting at 3:15 pm

The open practice is free, but attendance will be capped at 200 people.

“Join us for our only open practice prior to heading to the Fiesta Bowl! Doors open at 3:15, but attendance is limited to the first 200 people. Enter at the southeast entrance to Al Glick Field House off State Street, and please no photo or video,” UM announced.



“This event is intended for the general public only and will not be open for media opportunities; fans may not take photos or film video of the practice.”

Following the open practice, members of the football team and of the Women’s gymnastics program will participate in an NIL event at nearby Oosterbaan Field House. That event is being organized by Valiant with details yet to be announced.

The Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. They’ve gone 13-0 this season, including rivalry victories over Michigan State and Ohio State, and won the Big Ten Championship earlier this month with a triumph over Purdue. UM also hasn’t lost at home over the past two seasons.

“I really think it’s the players,” Jim Harbaugh said recently of Michigan’s success in 2021 and 2022. “I think the players really appreciated that as well, that there was no change. We made it about the guys on the team, about getting good at football. I mean, I can guarantee you Ben Herbert hasn’t changed any of the five years that he has been here.

“I point to these two guys [J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards]. I mean, when they came in, they said, Coach, we’re winning the Big Ten Championship. We’re beating Ohio State, and we got it.

“I think that combination of not changing, I think the guys appreciated that deep down. You know, having these guys that like football, you know? They like football. They like training. They enjoy each other’s company. I mean, there’s not a day that goes by that either of these two guys have had a bad day.

“I mean, they like to — I’ll speak for them, but I think they like the direction of the program. They like the program. They like the opportunity in the program, and I like them back a lot. I’m proud of them, so proud of them.”

Michigan’s season continues on December 31 at the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU.

***

Not a VIP Subscriber to The Michigan Insider? Sign up now and get access to everything TMI has to offer on all things Michigan and access to the No. 1 site covering the Wolverines.

Want the latest news on Michigan delivered right to your email? Subscribe to The Michigan Insider newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on Michigan football, basketball, baseball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox

Sign up for FREE text alerts on The Michigan Insider to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.