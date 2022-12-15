Michigan football to hold open practice College Football Playoff

Michigan football coaches have been on the road recruiting with early signing day fast approaching, but it’s also time for them to start preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The team has gained some reps inside Al Glick Fieldhouse. Soon enough, fans will have an opportunity to witness the Wolverines getting ready to face TCU.

The maize and blue announced on Wednesday that they will hold an open practice inside Al Glick Fieldhouse on Saturday, and that fans will be able to witness the final 45 minutes of the team’s preparation. It’s the first time since spring 2019 that fans will be able to take in an open practice.

The event starts at 3:15 pm and is limited to 200 attendees.

Join us for our only open practice prior to heading to the Fiesta Bowl! Doors open at 3:15, but attendance is limited to the first 200 people. Enter at the southeast entrance to Al Glick Field House off State Street, and please no photo or video.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9zRaHaCKq5 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 14, 2022

Well. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 at 4 pm EST. The game is being televised by ESPN.

Update:

Members of the football team and Women’s gymnastics team will participate in a meet-and-greet and autograph signing inside Oosterbaan Field House following the open practice. The signing is being put on by Valiant and there will be a fee for entry.