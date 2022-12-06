Michigan football tight end Erick All enters the NCAA transfer Portal

A little over 24 hours after the Michigan football program punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, the NCAA’s transfer Portal opened. The Portal opens up to any player who wishes to become the college sports version of a free agent, and a few Michigan players are taking advantage of it.

Tight end Erick All announced he is leaving Michigan. The Free Press later confirmed he has entered his name in the transfer portal.

More:Michigan football has one goal in CFP berth No. 2: ‘Let’s prove them wrong’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button