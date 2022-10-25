Michigan football TE Erick All (surgery) ruled out for rest 2022

Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed many what had long been rumored — tight end Erick All is out for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Late last week, All posted on social media that he went through a “life-changing” surgery and his Coach acknowledged as much on Monday.

“He won’t be back this year,” Harbaugh told reporters when he previewed the upcoming game against Michigan State. “He had a surgery that he needed, and (it) was successful. We look forward to rehab for Erick.

“They won’t be back this year.”

All has missed each of the Wolverines’ four Big Ten games, he had three catches for 36 yards in three non-conference games in September. Neither All nor Harbuagh specified the nature of the surgery, but the Free Press reported All’s absence prior to the game at Iowa stemmed from renewed discussions about a potential back surgery to correct an injury dating to last season.

In his stead, Luke Schoonmaker has stepped up and been one of UM’s most productive pass catchers. The 6-foot-6 senior has 23 catches (second on the team) for 229 yards (third on the team) and two touchdowns, all but three of those catches and 45 yards have come since All’s injury.

Max Bredeson and Colston Loveland have also had larger roles in that time.

