Michigan Football still pushing for Jadyn Davis and some flips

Michigan football head Coach Jim Harbaugh took a visit to see five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. Here are my thoughts on that and some more efforts for flips.

Regardless of what ends up happening in the recruitment of five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, one thing is for sure, you can’t say that Michigan football isn’t trying.

The Wolverines have been putting on the full-court press for Davis, who is ranked as a five-star prospect and 17th overall according to the On3 Consensus rankings (third among quarterbacks. He has also taken three visits to Ann Arbor since June.

Michigan football became the favorite after his first visit following some expert projections and things haven’t really changed a ton since then.

Davis has taken two more visits to Michigan football, while also visiting Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and a number of other programs.

Michigan has been the constant throughout along with probably Clemson. That was one of his most recent visits and with Davis having another trip scheduled to Ann Arbor for the Michigan State game, it’s going to be important to try and close soon.

That’s going to be a night game and should be a great atmosphere. Davis visited for the Hawaii game (JJ McCarthy’s first start) and this week, while the Wolverines are on bye, Harbaugh has hit the road to North Carolina to see Davis (according to EJ Holland)which is another good move by the head coach.

Harbaugh has put in a lot more effort it seems in this recruitment than with Dante Moore. At the very least there has been more urgency and maybe there was a lesson learned there. Either way, I love how the Wolverines have approached this recruitment. Matt Weiss has done well too.

Michigan football also got out to see five-star Nyckoles Harbor this week.

Since the Wolverines don’t have a game to prepare for this weekend, they paid a visit to their top ranked target in the 2023 class — five-star Nyckoles Harbor.@berry_seth14 has that and more in today’s Recruiting Roundup: https://t.co/tLUZ2z6RMg — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) October 20, 2022

We’ll see what happens but again, the Wolverines are doing a nice job and seem to be the leader with both five-star recruits — they just need to close, which the On3 prediciton machine predicts they will do with both.

Flip season for Michigan football?

We’ll have more on this soon (looking at possible 2023 flips) but Michigan football is still aiming for some flips in the 2023 class, which could help improve the recruiting ranking.

Aaron Gates is a Florida commitment that has taken visits to Ann Arbor and it seemed like Michigan was on track to flip him at one time. Experts even projected it.

It hasn’t happened yet but the Wolverines are still working for it according to Holland and with some of Florida’s struggles and Michigan’s success, you never know what’s possible.

Michigan football also sent out a new offer to Roderick Pierce, a three-star defensive lineman committed to Wisconsin in the 2023 class that’s 6-foot-3, 290 pounds.

Any time a head coach is fired, the door is always more open for flips. Wisconsin fired its head coach but the interim DC Jim Leonhard has taken over, which is going to make this flip even more difficult to pull off.

Yet, if the Badgers struggle and Leonhard doesn’t get the job permanently, it will be open season and the Wolverines are at least giving Pierce something to think about.

Michigan football is set in terms of edge rushers in 2023 but could always use another Talented 300-pounder which Pierce is likely to be at some point.

It’s one to monitor and he’s one of a few recruits the Wolverines are working to flip and add to the 2023 recruiting class.