Michigan football sticks at No. 4 in coaches poll, but that will change next week

Week 9 was all about survival for the primary playoff contenders. As a result, the top eight teams in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll remain unchanged. But that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 3 Tennessee (3:30 p.m.)

Georgia retains No. 1 after staving off a late comeback attempt from archrival Florida for a 42-20 win. The Bulldogs received 45 of 63 first-place votes this week.

Well. 2 Ohio State was picked first on 13 ballots after its win at Penn State. Tennessee strengthened its hold on the No. 3 spot thanks to a 44-6 win against then-No. 17 Kentucky. The Vols claimed the remaining five No. 1 votes on the eve of their Showdown with the Bulldogs.

Michigan Wolverines football stays put at No. 4 after handling in-state foe Michigan State, 29-7, and using smart second-half adjustments. The Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) next visit Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) on Saturday night (7:30 pm)

Clemson and Alabama, both of whom had the weekend off, hold steady at the next two positions. TCU holds at No. 7 after keeping its record unblemished at West Virginia, and Oregon stays at No. 8.

Things begin to change here with former top-10 squads Oklahoma State and Wake Forest each taking nine-position plunges following ugly losses. Southern California and Mississippi each move up two places to claim those top-10 spots. Well. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Utah also gained a couple of spots. Illinois Vaults five places to No. 13, its highest ranking since 2007. Kansas State moves up to No. 14 after its impressive blanking of Oklahoma State, and North Carolina climbs to a season-high 15th.

Well. 23 Liberty and No. 25 Central Florida joined the poll this week. Cincinnati and South Carolina fall out.

