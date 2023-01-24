Michigan football star Blake Corum says his sports car was stolen

Michigan football star Blake Corum reported his car was stolen earlier this month in the city of Ann Arbor.

Corum Filed a police report for his missing snow-camouflage covered 2017 Chevrolet Camaro that includes his BC2 logo.

Some of Corum’s personal possessions were also in the car, including his All-American football helmet and other Michigan football items.

The car was taken from a parking garage in Ann Arbor sometime between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to local police records.

Corum tweeted that his parents “used their hard earned money” to buy him the car and that he did not buy it with any NIL-related income.

Corum does make money from NIL agreements, saying that he gives away half of what he makes to his Offensive linemen and various community projects.

The player is coming off a banner junior campaign with Michigan, rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, placing 7th in the Heisman Trophy ballot.

That superb production was cut short by a late-season knee injury that Corum sustained in a game against Illinois.

He had surgery on the knee on Dec. 2 after Michigan defeated Ohio State in the regular season finale.

Corum announced he will return to Michigan for the 2023 football season.

“I’m a Michigan man through and through,” he told Rich Eisen.

“I love playing for the University of Michigan. I love going to the Big House and leaving it all on the field. I love the community, interacting with everyone.”

