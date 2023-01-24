Michigan football star Blake Corum says his sports car was stolen

Michigan football star Blake Corum reported his car was stolen earlier this month in the city of Ann Arbor.

Corum Filed a police report for his missing snow-camouflage covered 2017 Chevrolet Camaro that includes his BC2 logo.

Some of Corum’s personal possessions were also in the car, including his All-American football helmet and other Michigan football items.

The car was taken from a parking garage in Ann Arbor sometime between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to local police records.

