Michigan football star Blake Corum reportedly out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum is reportedly out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Corum, who was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year on Wednesday (Nov. 30), finished the regular season with 1,463 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 11 catches, 80 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception.

He averaged 5.9 yards on 247 carries and was one of the primary reasons the Wolverines finished the regular season 12-0 and returned to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, reported Thursday morning that Corum is expected to have surgery on his knee, which was injured during the second half against Illinois on Nov. 19.

Sources: #Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season. The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2022

Corum tried to return to the field against Ohio State the following weekend, but limped off after two carries.

The 5-foot-8 junior was among the nation’s Heisman Trophy contenders before the injury.

Michigan’s next game is at 8 pm Saturday against Purdue for the Big Ten title in Indianapolis. The Wolverines will then likely advance to their second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal.