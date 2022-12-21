Michigan football signs TE Zack Marshall
Ratings
|Stars
|Overall
|Position
|State
|247Sports
|3
|–
|#47 ATH
|#67
|3
|–
|#27 YOU
|#32
|Rivals
|3
|–
|#27 YOU
|#37
|ESPN
|3
|–
|#23 YOU
|#64
|247Sports Composite
|3
|530
|#33 ATH
|#44
|On3 Consensus
|3
|515
|#26 YOU
|#44
Vitals
|Hometown
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|Projected Position
|Tight End
|Height
|6-foot-4
|Weight
|220 pounds
Notable offers
- Arizona
- California
- Utah
- Washington State
Readiness Level
Could be a role player in his first year, but is more likely to be utilized in year two and beyond.
Early Enrollee?
Yes
Notes
Via MGoBlue.com:
Prep
• Attended Carlsbad High School (2023) coached by Thadd MacNeal
• Transferred to Carlsbad for the 2022-23 school year after playing at Santa Fe Christian under Jon Wallace
• Helped the Lancers go 10-2 in his senior year, leading to an appearance in the Open Division title game
• Part of a Santa Fe Christian Eagles team that posted a 10-1 record his junior season with a playoff appearance
Key Statistics
• His senior year, caught 23 passes for 284 yards with five touchdowns and also threw a passing touchdown after sitting out the first four games due to the district’s transfer rule
• Caught 44 passes for 1,012 yards with nine touchdowns during his junior year (2021) at Santa Fe Christian
• Scored four touchdowns among 13 total receptions his sophomore year, totaling 262 yards
• Played as a wide receiver in his first two seasons
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 529 overall player nationally, the No. 45 athlete and the No. 44 prospects in the state of California
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 33 athlete in the Nation and the No. 67 players in the state of California
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 105 player in the region, the No. 23 tight end (H) in the country and the No. 65 players in the state of California
• Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 27 tight end in the Nation and the No. 37 players in California
• On3.com three-star Consensus prospect, the No. 26 tight end in the Nation and the No. 44 players in California
• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 27 tight end in the Nation and the No. 31 players in California
• Tight end MVP during the 2022 Elite 11 Camp
Personal
• Zach Marshall was born July 9, 2005
• Son of Kelly and Evangelina Marshall
Scouting report
None available.
