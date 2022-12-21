Michigan football signs TE Zack Marshall

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State
247Sports 3 #47 ATH #67
There is3 3 #27 YOU #32
Rivals 3 #27 YOU #37
ESPN 3 #23 YOU #64
247Sports Composite 3 530 #33 ATH #44
On3 Consensus 3 515 #26 YOU #44

Vitals

Hometown Carlsbad, Calif.
Projected Position Tight End
Height 6-foot-4
Weight 220 pounds

Notable offers

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Utah
  • Washington State

Readiness Level

Could be a role player in his first year, but is more likely to be utilized in year two and beyond.

Early Enrollee?

Yes

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep
• Attended Carlsbad High School (2023) coached by Thadd MacNeal
• Transferred to Carlsbad for the 2022-23 school year after playing at Santa Fe Christian under Jon Wallace
• Helped the Lancers go 10-2 in his senior year, leading to an appearance in the Open Division title game
• Part of a Santa Fe Christian Eagles team that posted a 10-1 record his junior season with a playoff appearance

Key Statistics
• His senior year, caught 23 passes for 284 yards with five touchdowns and also threw a passing touchdown after sitting out the first four games due to the district’s transfer rule
• Caught 44 passes for 1,012 yards with nine touchdowns during his junior year (2021) at Santa Fe Christian
• Scored four touchdowns among 13 total receptions his sophomore year, totaling 262 yards
• Played as a wide receiver in his first two seasons

Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 529 overall player nationally, the No. 45 athlete and the No. 44 prospects in the state of California
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 33 athlete in the Nation and the No. 67 players in the state of California
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 105 player in the region, the No. 23 tight end (H) in the country and the No. 65 players in the state of California
• Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 27 tight end in the Nation and the No. 37 players in California
• On3.com three-star Consensus prospect, the No. 26 tight end in the Nation and the No. 44 players in California
• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 27 tight end in the Nation and the No. 31 players in California
• Tight end MVP during the 2022 Elite 11 Camp

Personal
• Zach Marshall was born July 9, 2005
• Son of Kelly and Evangelina Marshall

Scouting report

None available.

Film

