Michigan football signs TE Zack Marshall

Readiness Level

Could be a role player in his first year, but is more likely to be utilized in year two and beyond.

Yes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Carlsbad High School (2023) coached by Thadd MacNeal

• Transferred to Carlsbad for the 2022-23 school year after playing at Santa Fe Christian under Jon Wallace

• Helped the Lancers go 10-2 in his senior year, leading to an appearance in the Open Division title game

• Part of a Santa Fe Christian Eagles team that posted a 10-1 record his junior season with a playoff appearance

Key Statistics

• His senior year, caught 23 passes for 284 yards with five touchdowns and also threw a passing touchdown after sitting out the first four games due to the district’s transfer rule

• Caught 44 passes for 1,012 yards with nine touchdowns during his junior year (2021) at Santa Fe Christian

• Scored four touchdowns among 13 total receptions his sophomore year, totaling 262 yards

• Played as a wide receiver in his first two seasons

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 529 overall player nationally, the No. 45 athlete and the No. 44 prospects in the state of California

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 33 athlete in the Nation and the No. 67 players in the state of California

• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 105 player in the region, the No. 23 tight end (H) in the country and the No. 65 players in the state of California

• Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 27 tight end in the Nation and the No. 37 players in California

• On3.com three-star Consensus prospect, the No. 26 tight end in the Nation and the No. 44 players in California

• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 27 tight end in the Nation and the No. 31 players in California

• Tight end MVP during the 2022 Elite 11 Camp

Personal

• Zach Marshall was born July 9, 2005

• Son of Kelly and Evangelina Marshall