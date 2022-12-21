Michigan football signs RB Benjamin Hall
Ratings
|Stars
|Overall
|Position
|State
|247Sports
|3
|–
|#71 RB
|#102
|There is3
|3
|–
|#86 RB
|#127
|Rivals
|3
|–
|–
|#24
|ESPN
|3
|–
|#48 RB
|#71
|247Sports Composite
|3
|763
|#55 RB
|#80
|On3 Consensus
|3
|1022
|#74 RB
|#99
Vitals
|Hometown
|Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb
|Projected Position
|Running Back
|Height
|5-foot-10
|Weight
|225 pounds
Notable offers
- Boston College
- Cincinnati
- Georgia Tech
- Liberty
- Minnesota
- Purdue
- South Carolina
- Utah
- Wake Forest
Readiness Level
Likely a redshirt player in year one.
Notes
Via MGoBlue.com:
Prep
• Attended North Cobb High School (2023) coached by Shane Queen
• Part of back-to-back regional title-winning teams at North Cobb
• Helped the Warriors to a 9-3 record his senior year and an appearance in the GHSA Playoffs
• In 2021, the team posted a 10-2 record and won the Region 3 title
• Also lettered in basketball for North Cobb as a point guard
Key Statistics
• Through six games his senior season, totaled 61 carries with 324 yards with four touchdowns and caught nine passes for 93 yards with another two scores
• Single-game performances in 2022 included: 23 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown, 12 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, 12 total touches, 110 yards and two touchdowns; had a two-touchdown game in the regional final
• As a junior, carried the ball 95 times for 543 yards with eight touchdowns in nine games played
• Added 12 receptions for 110 yards during his junior year
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 755 overall player nationally, the No. 55 running back and the No. 77 players in the state of Georgia
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 71 running back and the No. 95 players in the state of Georgia
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 320 players in the region, the No. 49 running back and the No. 71 players in the state of Georgia
• Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 87 running backs in the nation
• On3.com three-star Consensus prospect, the No. 1,016 players nationally, the No. 74 running back in the Nation and the No. 98 players in Georgia
• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 85 running back in the Nation and the No. 122 players in Georgia
• Honorable mention 5-7A All-Region his senior year (2022)
• As a junior, earned second team 3-7A All-Region
Personal
• Benjamin Hall was born Feb. 19, 2005
• Son of AG and Donna Hall
Scouting report
None available.
Film
.