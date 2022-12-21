Michigan football signs RB Benjamin Hall

Readiness Level

Likely a redshirt player in year one.

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended North Cobb High School (2023) coached by Shane Queen

• Part of back-to-back regional title-winning teams at North Cobb

• Helped the Warriors to a 9-3 record his senior year and an appearance in the GHSA Playoffs

• In 2021, the team posted a 10-2 record and won the Region 3 title

• Also lettered in basketball for North Cobb as a point guard

Key Statistics

• Through six games his senior season, totaled 61 carries with 324 yards with four touchdowns and caught nine passes for 93 yards with another two scores

• Single-game performances in 2022 included: 23 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown, 12 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, 12 total touches, 110 yards and two touchdowns; had a two-touchdown game in the regional final

• As a junior, carried the ball 95 times for 543 yards with eight touchdowns in nine games played

• Added 12 receptions for 110 yards during his junior year

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 755 overall player nationally, the No. 55 running back and the No. 77 players in the state of Georgia

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 71 running back and the No. 95 players in the state of Georgia

• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 320 players in the region, the No. 49 running back and the No. 71 players in the state of Georgia

• Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 87 running backs in the nation

• On3.com three-star Consensus prospect, the No. 1,016 players nationally, the No. 74 running back in the Nation and the No. 98 players in Georgia

• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 85 running back in the Nation and the No. 122 players in Georgia

• Honorable mention 5-7A All-Region his senior year (2022)

• As a junior, earned second team 3-7A All-Region

Personal

• Benjamin Hall was born Feb. 19, 2005

• Son of AG and Donna Hall